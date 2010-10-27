TV Ratings: ‘Glee,’ ‘NCIS’ let FOX, CBS split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2010.

After one week away, “Glee” returned to help FOX win Tuesday night in the coveted young adult demos, but with all three of its dramas rising in total viewers, CBS had no trouble winning Tuesday overall.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.6 rating, topping the 3.3 rating for CBS in the all-important demographic. ABC and NBC tied for third with a 2.3 rating, while The CW’s repeats did a 0.5 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 16.146 million viewers to go with a 9.9 rating/16 share. ABC’s 6.7/11 and 10.58 million viewers finished second, topping the 8.67 million viewers and 5.1/8 for FOX. NBC’s 3.9/6 and 6.13 finished fourth, still far ahead of the 0.6/1 and 1.1 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. — CBS won the 8 p.m. hour comfortably overall with the 19.88 million viewers for “NCIS,” which also did a 4.1 rating in the demo. FOX’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show”-themed “Glee” was second overall with 11.45 million viewers and won the demo with a 4.8 rating. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” was stable from last week with 7.4 million viewers, but down slightly in the demo with a 2.0 rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.34 million viewers for fourth, but beat ABC in the demo. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat averaged 1.2 million viewers for fifth.

9 p.m. — “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 16.02 million viewers and 3.4 demo rating to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 15.496 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” improved to 7.14 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating in its second hour. On FOX, an hour of “Raising Hope” averaged 5.89 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Life Unexpected” was a distant fifth.





10 p.m. — CBS closed the night in first with an estimated 12.54 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating for “The Good Wife.” ABC’s “Detroit 187” averaged 8.83 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, both up from last week. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.92 million viewers for third.





All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

