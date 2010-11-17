TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ rises as FOX, CBS split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 16, 2010.

When it comes to ratings juice, Gwyneth Paltrow is no Britney Spears, but she still elevated the “Glee” audience, which combined with the absence of the struggling “Running Wilde” to help FOX control Tuesday in the coveted young adult demos. CBS, meanwhile, rolled to yet another comfortable overall win.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.6 rating, beating the 3.1 rating for CBS in the all-important demographic. NBC’s 2.3 rating and the 2.2 rating for ABC followed, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.8 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.62 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/16 share, far ahead of the 6.9/11 and 10.755 million viewers for ABC. FOX was third with 8.35 million viewers and a 4.98, while NBC’s 3.8/6 and 6.18 million were good for fourth. The CW was fifth with a 1.0/2 and 1.635 million viewers.





8 p.m. — CBS began the night in first overall with 19.41 million viewers for “NCIS,” which also finished second in the key demo with a 3.9 rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 11.64 million viewers and ruled the night with a 4.9 demo rating, the show’s best numbers since September. ABC was third overall with “No Ordinary Family,” which took a noticeable drop to 6.69 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, season lows. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” did 6.56 million viewers for its first hour. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was fifth with 1.91 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.

9 p.m. — ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” results ruled the 9 p.m. hour with 17.22 million viewers and tied for the hour with a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 15.75 million viewers and tied for the hour with a 3.3 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” improved to 7.16 million viewers for third. FOX’s new “Raising Hope” (7.14 million and a 2.6 demo) and a “Raising Hope” repeat (3.99 million and a 1.8 demo) took fourth and while that repeat number sounds low, it’s still over a million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating higher than “Running Wilde” did last week. The CW was fifth with the 1.36 million viewers and 0.6 demo rating for “Life Unexpected.”

10 p.m. — CBS’ “The Good Wife” continued a slow viewership decline, but still averaged 11.704 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Detroit 187” averaged 8.36 million viewers for second, beating the 4.8 million viewers for NBC’s “Parenthood.” Both ABC and NBC averaged a 1.8 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js