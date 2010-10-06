TV Ratings: ‘Glee’ suffers post-Britney letdown as FOX, CBS split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 5, 2010.
After soaring to new heights with last week’s special Britney Spears-themed episode, “Glee” took a big drop this week, but no so big a drop that it wasn’t Tuesday’s top-rated program in the networks’ desired demographic.
Meanwhile, on a topsy-turvy ratings night, “NCIS” went up in total viewers, but down in the demo, FOX’s “Running Wilde” moved onto life support and ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” took a predictable Week Two drop.
For the night, FOX averaged a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, edging out the 3.2 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.5 rating and the 2.3 rating for NBC followed fairly closely. The CW’s 0.9 rating was fifth.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 16.11 million viewers and a 10.0 rating/16 share. ABC was a distant second with 11.21 million viewers and a 7.1/12. FOX’s 8.07 million viewers and 4.8/8 were third, beating NBC’s 6.25 million and 3.8/6. The CW was up from last week with 1.79 million viewers and a 1.1/2.
8 p.m. — CBS dominated the 8 p.m. hour overall with 19.48 million viewers for “NCIS,” its biggest audience of the season, to go with a 3.7 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged a still-strong 10.97 million viewers and a 4.5 demo rating, but that was way off from the 13.26 million and 5.8 demo rating in last week’s Fast Nationals. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” slipped to 8.93 million viewers and a 2.6 demo rating in its second airing. NBC was fourth with 6.47 million viewers for “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” was fifth with 1.99 million viewers.
9 p.m. — ABC took first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 16.41 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars.” CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was a close second overall with 16.19 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” showed only small improvement in its usually strong second hour, averaging 7.15 million viewers. The “Glee” drop impacted FOX’s comedies, as “Raising Hope” (6.27 million viewers and a 2.6 demo) and “Running Wilde” (4.07 million and a 1.8 demo) were both down. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” averaged 1.585 million viewers for fifth.
10 p.m. — “The Good Wife” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 12.67 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating. ABC’s “Detroit 187” averaged 8.29 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, falling for the second straight week. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 5.15 million viewers, slightly up from last week, and a 2.0 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I wonder how many of the viewers that didn’t tune in for Glee this week disliked the Britney Spears tribute episode so much that they stopped watching. I know it turned off a lot of my friends who watch Glee.
Is it true that 10 million viewers is the benchmark?
markmovies – Benchmark for what? Every network has a different standard of success at this point and every time period has a different standard of success. And the standard for success changes practically every week, with competing programming and other fun…
-Daniel
“9 p.m. — ABC took first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 16.41 million viewers”….with what show? And what was the demo?
Stormshadow4life – Ooops. “Dancing with the Stars.” Added. And including every number — overall and demo — for every show in ratings stories that are archived is an inevitable way to have the Nielsen legal goblins on your back. So that’s not gonna happen.
-Daniel
How can the Nielsen ratings system be trusted when the company only places 25,0000 measurement boxes in U.S. households?
rob – Unless you allow Nielsen to imprint chips into your brain, you’re never going to get a pure and accurate ratings system. Nielsen is a representation model. It’s a broken representational model that no longer reflects the industry it’s meant to reflect, but there’s nothing inherently wrong with a representational ratings model…
-Daniel
Or, to put it another way. If it’s broken, it’s broken across the board. Yes, people are TiVoing “No Ordinary Family” but others are doing the same for “Dancing with the Stars”
Nielsen also sends out journals that are filled out by people without boxes. Not only do they record what you watch live, but also what you watch on DVR or ondemand. Those numbers don’t show up in overnights of course, but how could they? They are a different metric, but it is something they track.
Slight improvement for Parenthood is good… what is their outlook for the season? NBC has ordered a full season correct? Would they be satisfied with a solid 5/2 all season going against the Good Wife?
ChampSkins — Parenthood is another of those NBC shows which almost certainly benefits from the total failure of “Outlaw” and the lower-than-desired ratings for “Chase” and “Undercovers.” “Parenthood” has a decent amount of critical love and an allegedly “upscale” audience, whatever that means. So NBC is likely to keep “Parenthood” around for a while, though I believe the show only has a standard 13 episode order as of now…
-Daniel