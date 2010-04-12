TV Ratings: Golf, ‘Undercover Boss’ give CBS a Sunday win

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 11, 2010.

As so often happens, CBS coverage of a popular sporting event carried over into primetime through much of the country and both bumped and boosted the network’s entire primetime lineup. In this case, it was ending of the Masters, which pushed 15 minutes into primetime and added luster to what would have already been a solid Sunday win for the network.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.3 rating, better than the 2.2 rating for FOX and ABC. NBC trailed in the key demographic with a 1.8 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.09 million viewers to go with an 8.0 rating/14 share. ABC was well back in second with a 5.2/9. NBC’s 3.4/6 and the 2.7/5 for FOX trailed.

CBS started the night in first with a golf-boosted 9.8/18 for “60 Minutes,” which also won its hour with a 3.1 demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was a distant second with a 3.8/7. NBC’s “Dateline” was third, beating the 1.4/3 for FOX’s two episodes of “‘Til Death.”

With a bit of “60 Minutes” and then “The Amazing Race,” CBS did a 7.2/12 in the 8 p.m. hour, improving to a 3.3 rating in the demo. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second with a 5.1/9. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged a 3.1/5 for third overall and did a 2.7 demo rating to finish second for the hour. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” repeat was fourth.

In the 9 p.m. hour, CBS’ “Undercover Boss” (and a bit of “The Amazing Race” for much of the country) did an 8.3/13 and a 4.0 demo rating. The first hour of ABC’s two-hour “Brothers & Sisters” had a 5.8/9 for second. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” finished third, beating the 3.5/6 for FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” which were second for the hour in the demo with a 2.9 rating.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “Cold Case” (and a bit of “Undercover Boss”) did a 6.6/11 to win the hour, with ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” close behind. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was third overall with a 4.6/8, but won the hour in the key demo with a 2.9 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, especially in the case of live events.