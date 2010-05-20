TV Ratings: ‘Good Guys’ is soft, but ‘Idol’ carries FOX on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 19, 2010.

ABC’s comedies soared and CBS’ “I Get That A Lot” delivered another decent performance, but “American Idol” did enough to help FOX win on Wednesday night, despite the not-so-impressive sneak launch for “Good Guys.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.7 rating, beating the 2.6 rating for CBS and the 2.5 rating for ABC. NBC was fourth with a 1.8 rating, while The CW’s 0.6 rating trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.72 million viewers to go with a 7.0 rating/12 share. CBS was a close second with a 6.7/11. There was a big drop and then ABC’s 4.2/7 and the 4.0/7 for NBC followed. The CW’s 0.9/2 wasn’t a factor.

CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.5/8 for “I Get That A Lot,” which also did a 2.0 rating to tie for the demo rating. ABC was second for the hour overall and tied for first in the demo with the 4.1/7 a repeat of “The Middle” and a new episode of “The Middle,” though the new “Middle” won its half-hour overall and in the demo. NBC’s “Minute to Win” was third. A special series sneak of “The Good Guys” gave FOX little to feel good about, doing a 3.3/6, averaging 4.98 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” clip show had a 1.4/2 for fifth.

FOX moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 10.8/17 and a 5.9 demo rating (down 0.5 from last Wednesday) for “American Idol.” CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second overall with an 8.3/13, but third in the demo. ABC’s finales of “Modern Family” (6.1/10 and a 4.2 demo rating) and “Cougar Town” (4.0/6 and a 2.8 demo) were third. A repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” on NBC had 2.9/5 for NBC, beating The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS won overall with a 7.3/13 for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall with a 5.8/10 nad won the hour in the demo with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special was a distant third, but outperformed the recent results for “Happy Town” in the time slot.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.