TV Ratings: ‘Good Guys’ is soft, but ‘Idol’ carries FOX on Wednesday

#Modern Family
05.20.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Wednesday, May 19, 2010.
ABC’s comedies soared and CBS’ “I Get That A Lot” delivered another decent performance, but “American Idol” did enough to help FOX win on Wednesday night, despite the not-so-impressive sneak launch for “Good Guys.”
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.7 rating, beating the 2.6 rating for CBS and the 2.5 rating for ABC. NBC was fourth with a 1.8 rating, while The CW’s 0.6 rating trailed.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 11.72 million viewers to go with a 7.0 rating/12 share. CBS was a close second with a 6.7/11. There was a big drop and then ABC’s 4.2/7 and the 4.0/7 for NBC followed. The CW’s 0.9/2 wasn’t a factor.
CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.5/8 for “I Get That A Lot,” which also did a 2.0 rating to tie for the demo rating. ABC was second for the hour overall and tied for first in the demo with the 4.1/7 a repeat of “The Middle” and a new episode of “The Middle,” though the new “Middle” won its half-hour overall and in the demo. NBC’s “Minute to Win” was third. A special series sneak of “The Good Guys” gave FOX little to feel good about, doing a 3.3/6, averaging 4.98 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating. The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” clip show had a 1.4/2 for fifth.
FOX moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 10.8/17 and a 5.9 demo rating (down 0.5 from last Wednesday) for “American Idol.” CBS’ “Criminal Minds” was second overall with an 8.3/13, but third in the demo. ABC’s finales of “Modern Family” (6.1/10 and a 4.2 demo rating) and “Cougar Town” (4.0/6 and a 2.8 demo) were third. A repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” on NBC had 2.9/5 for NBC, beating The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat.
In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS won overall with a 7.3/13 for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second overall with a 5.8/10 nad won the hour in the demo with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” special was a distant third, but outperformed the recent results for “Happy Town” in the time slot.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Modern Family
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLCOUGAR TOWNCRIMINAL MINDSCSI: NYGood GuysMODERN FAMILYNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTHE MIDDLETV RATINGSWednesday

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP