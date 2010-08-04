TV Ratings: Gordon Ramsay cooks up a FOX Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 3, 2010.

“Hell’s Kitchen” continued its late-summer rise, while “Masterchef” remained steady in its second week, helping FOX split Tuesday night with repeat-fueled CBS and “Talent”-fueled NBC.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating, topping the 2.1 ratings for NBC and ABC in the key demographic. CBS was fourth with a 1.2 rating, with The CW’s 0.4 rating in fifth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged a 4.8 rating/8 share. NBC’s 4.6/8 was second, though NBC averaged 7.71 million viewers compared to 7.11 million for CBS. ABC’s 3.8/6 edged the 3.7/6 for FOX. The CW was a distant fourth with a 0.8/1.

CBS won the 8 p.m. overall with a 5.8/10 for a repeat of “NCIS.” ABC’s “Wipeout” had a 4.9.9 for a solid second, actually edging CBS in total viewers. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was third overall with a 4.1/7 and won the hour in the key demo with a 3.2 rating. NBC’s “Breakthrough with Tony Robbins” was fourth with a 1.9/3, leaving The CW’s “Plain Jane” repeat in fifth.

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with a 5.6/8, holding off CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” FOX’s “Masterchef” was third with a 3.4/6 and won the hour overall with a 2.7 rating. The season premiere of “Shaq V” on ABC did a solid 3.2/5. On The CW, the premiere of the Canadian transplanted comedy “18 to Life” was fifth with an uninspiring 0.6/1 and a 0.4 rating, drawing under 940,000 viewers.

“America’s Got Talent” improved to a 6.2/11 and a 3.0 demo rating for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” repeat was second with a 3.7/6. ABC’s “Primetime” special was third overall and second in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.