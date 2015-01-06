TV Ratings: ‘Gotham,’ ‘Scorpion’ start 2015 high, ‘Bachelor’ helps ABC split Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 5, 2015.

A slew of network favorites started 2015 on high notes as “Gotham,” “Scorpion,” “Mike & Molly” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” were among the shows delivering above-season-average performances on Monday.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” was particularly strong, delivering season highs in most measures and pushing CBS to a dominant overall win and to a tie with ABC, driven by the “Bachelor” premiere, the show's lowest rated premiere yet, in the key demographic.

Although it was stuck in fourth among young viewers and third in the key demo, NBC also got a second consecutive solid night from “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both did a 2.2 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was a close third with a 2.0 key demo rating and NBC's 1.7 key demo rating followed right behind. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, CBS cruised to victory with an estimated 11.01 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/11 share for Monday primetime. ABC was far back in second with 7.72 million viewers and a 5.0/8 for the night. NBC's 3.8/6 and 5.88 million viewers and the 5.68 million viewers and 3.3/5 for FOX followed. The CW averaged 787,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall and finished second among adults 18-49 with “2 Broke Girls” (9.08 million and a 2.4 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.55 million and a 2.2 key demo). ABC's “The Bachelor” premiere was second with 7.33 million viewers and tied for third with a 2.0 key demo rating. FOX's “Gotham” took third with 6.89 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating, Monday's best and the drama's best key demo showing since mid-October. The first hour of NBC's “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 6.54 million viewers for fourth and tied for third with a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW's “The Originals” repeat averaged 813,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Scorpion” drew a strong 12.09 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour. ABC's “The Bachelor” was second with 7.715 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. Also up for the hour was “Celebrity Apprentice,” with 6.62 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for NBC. FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” averaged 4.465 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. On The CW, a “Jane the Virgin” repeat averaged 761,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 11.63 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour and finished second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “The Bachelor” led the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating and finished second with 8.11 million viewers. Despite a stronger lead-in, “State of Affairs” slipped from its last original airing with 4.47 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.