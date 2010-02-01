TV Ratings: Grammys rock Sunday ratings for CBS

Fast National ratings for Sunday, January 31, 2010.

Featuring wins by popular favorites like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Green Day and more, the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards delivered a huge audience for CBS on Sunday night, making mincemeat of even new programming on the rival networks.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged an 8.1 rating for the night, far ahead of the 2.7 rating for ABC and FOX’s 2.0 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.0 rating trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 23.05 million viewers to go with a 12.9 rating/20 share. ABC was a distant second with a 5.5/9. FOX and NBC trailed with a 2.5/4.

CBS started the night in first overall with a 7.7/12. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with a 5.0/8 and actually won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 2.4 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” took third, more than doubling the 1.4/2 averaged by two episodes of “‘Til Death” on FOX.

The start of the Grammy telecast delivered a 14.8/22 for CBS, averaging nearly 26.9 million viewers and a 9.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second with a 5.1/8. NBC’s “Dateline” stayed third, beating the 2.9/4 for new episodes of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” on FOX, though the FOX comedies finished second on the hour in the 18-49 demo.

The Grammys were up to a 15.1/22 and nearly 27.8 million viewers in the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, also doing a 10.4 in the demo. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” was well back in second with a 6.9/10. FOX’s “Family Guy” and “American Dad” were third, beating the 1.9/3 for the first hour of a sports-themed “Saturday Night Live” special on NBC.

CBS closed the night in first with the Grammys doing a 14.1/23 and a 9.9 demo rating in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” had a 5.0/8 for second. NBC’s “SNL” special was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.