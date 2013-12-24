TV Ratings: ‘Great Christmas Light Fight,’ ‘Sing-Off’ finales battle on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 23, 2013.

A couple holiday season limited series came to their end on Monday night and, at least in preliminary figures, the finale for “The Great Christmas Light Fight” appears to have topped the finale for “The Sing-Off,” helping ABC to narrow Monday night wins.

ABC, meanwhile, had solid performances from Christmas encores featuring Shrek and The Chipmunks, while NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” return was soft.

There’s a catch, of course. ABC had the Monday Night Football preemption in Atlanta (CBS had the game in San Francisco) and the network’s margins of victory were so slim that taking the game out of the equation may shift everything.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.3 rating for Monday night, edging out NBC’s 1.2 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.5 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 5.05 million viewers and a 2.9 rating/5 share for Monday primetime, edging out the 4.86 million viewers and 3.1/5 for CBS. NBC was third with 4.61 million viewers and a 2.9/5. FOX’s 2.15 million viewers and 1.4/2 at least beat the 979,000 viewers and 0.7/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – NBC started the night in first overall with 5.2 million viewers for the “Sing-Off” finale, tying for first with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” put CBS in second with 4.85 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC followed with “Shrek the Halls” (4.72 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “A Chipmunk Christmas” (4.59 million and a 1.2 key demo). On FOX, an “Almost Human” repeat averaged 2.31 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, ahead of the 1.03 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for an encore of The CW’s “Jingle Ball 2013” telecast.

9 p.m. – CBS won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 5.32 million viewers for repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Mom,” which tied for second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Sing-Off” averaged 5.18 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, edging out the 4.96 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for the first hour of the “Great Christmas Light Fight” on ABC. FOX’s “Sleepy Hollow” repeat averaged 1.995 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, while The CW’s concert encore averaged 927,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The last hour of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” was up to 5.54 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Elementary” averaged 4.44 million viewers for second and a 0.8 key demo rating for third, compared to the 3.46 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” return.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.