TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Mentalist’ spur Thursday split

Fast National ratings for Thursday, January 14, 2010.

With CBS and ABC both back to mostly original programming, Thursday night took its familiar form with ABC winning the demo and CBS winning overall. The only wrinkle came at 8 p.m. where FOX and “Bones” scored a convincing win.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 3.4 rating, beating the 2.9 rating for both CBS and FOX in the key demographic. NBC finished fourth in the key demographic with a 2.0 rating, leaving The CW’s 0.6 rating in fifth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 13.43 million viewers to go with an 8.4 rating/ 14 share. ABC’s 6.3/10 was second, topping the 5.2/8 for FOX. NBC averaged a 3.1/5 for fourth. That left The CW in fifth with a 1.0/2.

FOX won the 8 p.m. hour with a 6.5/11 for “Bones,” which also controlled the key demographic with a 3.3 rating. CBS finished second a close second with a repeat of “The Mentalist.” ABC’s news special from Haiti was third with a 3.7/6. NBC got a 3.1/5 for “Community” and “Parks & Recreation.” The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” repeat had a 1.2/2.

CBS took over first at 9 p.m. with a 9.5/15 for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” had a lower-than-usual 8.1/13, but won the hour in the demo with a 4.7 rating. FOX’s “Fringe” had a 4.0/6 for third. NBC’s two episodes of “30 Rock” did a 3.2/5 and only averaged a 2.3 rating in the demo. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat was fifth.

“The Mentalist” delivered a 9.6/16 at 10 p.m. to win overall, but ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with a 7.2/12 and won the hour in the key demo with a 4.2 rating. The NBC’s “The Jay Leno Show” was third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.