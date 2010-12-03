TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ lets ABC split Thursday with CBS repeats

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 2, 2010.
Even with new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice” facing three hours of CBS repeats, ABC wasn’t able to win Thursday night overall, but at least the network came out on top in the all-importand demographic.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.1 rating, capturing Thursday in the key demo. NBC was second with a 2.2 rating, while FOX’s 2.1 rating was good for third. CBS finished fourth with a 1.9 rating, while The CW was fifth with a 1.3 rating.
Overall, though, CBS led the way with 9.09 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share. ABC was a close second with a 5.5/9 and 8.76 million viewers. FOX was third with a 4.3/7 and 7 million viewers, with NBC’s 3.1/5 and 5.09 million viewers good for fourth. The CW was fifth with a 1.9/3 and 3.23 million viewers.
Note that The CW was preempted for NFL coverage in Houston, so expect the numbers to drop very slightly.
8 p.m. – “Bones” started primetime off in first for FOX, averaging 8.87 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “$#*! My Dad Says” averaged 8.18 million viewers to finish second overall. ABC was third overall with the 7.34 million viewers for “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” second in the demo. NBC’s “Community” (4.6 million viewers and a 1.9 demo) and “30 Rock” (5.02 million and a 2.3 demo) were fourth, with “Community” adding a couple viewers in this airing opposite a “BBT” repeat. The CW was fifth with the 3.7 million viewers and a 1.6 demo for “The Vampire Diaries.”
9 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy” ruled the 9 p.m. hour for ABC, drawing the night’s biggest audience with 10.94 million viewers and its highest demo with a 4.0 rating. CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat was second overall with 9.76 million viewers. NBC finished third overall and second in the demo with “The Office” (7.31 million viewers and a 3.7 demo) and “Outsourced” (5.37 million viewers and a 2.5 demo). FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 5.13 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating for fourth. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 2.75 million viewers, which would be its biggest audience since October, except that we assume the NFL game had a little something to do with that bump.
10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.34 million viewers. ABC’s new “Private Practice” was second overall with 8.01 million viewers and first in the demo with a 2.9 rating. NBC’s new “The Apprentice” averaged 4.11 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating for third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
It baffles me that “Outsourced” gets as many viewers as it does. If NBC would pull it’s head out of it’s a$$ and put “Community” in the 9:30 spot, it would be a HUGE hit. “The Office” has sucked for 3 years, but people still watch it…why not put a GOOD show behind your best lead-in.
Hurry back “Parks and Rec” we miss you.
They are putting a good show there – Parks and Rec, in fact.
I strongly doubt Community would do any better than Outsourced at 9:30 (and it very well might do worse).
Nathan is correct. Pretty sure the first few episodes were on at 9:30 and the ratings were like 7 or 8 million.
Nope, he’s not. First Community episode after the Office got 7 or 8 million viewers (as did Outsourced) and then the numbers dropped considerably (to just over 5 million, like Outsourced).
Who are all these people watching Outsourced?
Listentome – What FFC said. “Community” aired its first three episodes after “The Office.” It drew nearly 8 million viewers its first week and promptly fell to just over 5 million its second week (and 5.8 million its third week). NBC moved the show to 8 p.m. (as was always scheduled) the following week and “Community” has done almost the same ratings week in and week out ever since.
-Daniel