TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ lets ABC split Thursday with CBS repeats

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 2, 2010.

Even with new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice” facing three hours of CBS repeats, ABC wasn’t able to win Thursday night overall, but at least the network came out on top in the all-importand demographic.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.1 rating, capturing Thursday in the key demo. NBC was second with a 2.2 rating, while FOX’s 2.1 rating was good for third. CBS finished fourth with a 1.9 rating, while The CW was fifth with a 1.3 rating.

Overall, though, CBS led the way with 9.09 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share. ABC was a close second with a 5.5/9 and 8.76 million viewers. FOX was third with a 4.3/7 and 7 million viewers, with NBC’s 3.1/5 and 5.09 million viewers good for fourth. The CW was fifth with a 1.9/3 and 3.23 million viewers.

Note that The CW was preempted for NFL coverage in Houston, so expect the numbers to drop very slightly.

8 p.m. – “Bones” started primetime off in first for FOX, averaging 8.87 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “$#*! My Dad Says” averaged 8.18 million viewers to finish second overall. ABC was third overall with the 7.34 million viewers for “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” second in the demo. NBC’s “Community” (4.6 million viewers and a 1.9 demo) and “30 Rock” (5.02 million and a 2.3 demo) were fourth, with “Community” adding a couple viewers in this airing opposite a “BBT” repeat. The CW was fifth with the 3.7 million viewers and a 1.6 demo for “The Vampire Diaries.”

9 p.m. – “Grey’s Anatomy” ruled the 9 p.m. hour for ABC, drawing the night’s biggest audience with 10.94 million viewers and its highest demo with a 4.0 rating. CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat was second overall with 9.76 million viewers. NBC finished third overall and second in the demo with “The Office” (7.31 million viewers and a 3.7 demo) and “Outsourced” (5.37 million viewers and a 2.5 demo). FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 5.13 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating for fourth. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 2.75 million viewers, which would be its biggest audience since October, except that we assume the NFL game had a little something to do with that bump.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.34 million viewers. ABC’s new “Private Practice” was second overall with 8.01 million viewers and first in the demo with a 2.9 rating. NBC’s new “The Apprentice” averaged 4.11 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js