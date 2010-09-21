TV Ratings:’Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Event’ hit and ‘Lone Star’ bombs as ‘Dancing’ rules Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 20, 2010.
ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” returned on Premiere Monday in dominant form, but it’s the performance of five new shows that are sure to have the industry buzzing.
There was good news for NBC’s “The Event” and CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0,” which both built on their lead-ins and delivered strong returns. There was mixed news for NBC’s “Chase” and CBS’ “Mike & Molly,” which lost viewers, but still had solid debuts. And for FOX’s “Lone Star,” the most acclaimed network pilot of the fall, the news was only bad, as the show plummeted in the 9 p.m. hour.
For the night, ABC averaged a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. CBS was a close second with a 3.8 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 2.8 rating and FOX’s 2.7 rating followed. The CW was fifth with a 1.0 demo rating.
OVerall, ABC averaged an estimated 17.725 million viewers to go with an 11.3 rating/19 share. CBS’ 7.4/11 with 11.92 million viewers were second. NBC finished third with a 5.1/8 and nearly 8.4 million viewers on average, with FOX’s 4.3/7 and 7.3 million viewers taking fourth. The CW was fifth with a 1.3/2 and 2.01 million viewers.
ABC dominated the 8 p.m. hour with the 11th season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars,” which averaged 20.14 million viewers and a 4.6 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s “House premiere pulled in nearly 10.54 million viewers and a 4.1 demo rating for second. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” had a steady return with an average of nearly 8.56 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating. On NBC, “Chuck” had an average of 6.06 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, very much in line with the show’s usual performance. And on The CW, “90210” averaged 2.16 million viewers, up from its premiere last week.
“Dancing with the Stars” improved to just under 21.87 million viewers and a 5.3 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (14.5 million viewers and a 4.8 demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (12.24 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating) were second. The premiere of “The Event” on NBC averaged 11.19 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating and improved at the half-hour, tremendous signs for the network. There were no tremendous signs for FOX’s “Lone Star,” which had an estimated 4.06 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating and dropped at the half-hour. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.87 million viewers, slightly up from last week.
“Hawaii Five-0” moved CBS into first in the 10 p.m. hour with an estimated 13.83 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Castle” premiere was second with 11.17 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating. While NBC’s “Chase” fell to 7.94 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating, it was nearly flat, half-hour to half-hour, which has to make NBC feel OK about its performance.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Sigh, Lone Star was the most promising of the bunch. Enjoyed Five-0 but it has CBS’ typical procedural tone. The Event was remarkably terrible. Bad CGI, bad writing, bad plot. A cheap, yet expensive, knock off of Lost and 24.
word? although everyone keeps saying lone star has a limited lifespan and would be better with a short season…I guess it’ll happen now…fingers crossed though
CHUCK with something like 100 less promotional spots than HEROES had last year in the same slot, performed shockingly well. Let’s see what happens next week.
I liked Hawaii 5-0. Waiting to see how the partnership between McGarrett and Williams develops. I like Chin Ho (Daniel Dae Kim) too! Mike and Molly, major disappointment. Guess I wanted another (early, not later) Roseanne. Pothead sis, not funny. Fat jokes, not funny.
So much for Mondays.
Enjoyed Lonestar and almost threw my tv out the window for the Event. What a wast of time.
I loved Lone Star. Thought it was very well written. Cannot wait till next week. Hope that James Wolk shows some more skin in the weeks to come.
I’m sure Event won’t hold those numbers. I know I’m not going back, and I’m timeshifting Chuck to 9. But Lone Star tanking couldn’t have been THAT big a surprise, could it? I don’t see any mass appeal in that concept at all.
LizatLax – The growth at the half-hour is a really good sign for “The Event.” If I were a betting man, I’d have guessed viewers would be turning the show off in droves. I’d have been wrong. And as for “Lone Star” tanking, I could easily have imagined it disappointing, but I’d never have predicted numbers *quite* this low, not with all of the positive reviews and with the “House” lead-in.
Oh well…
-Daniel
The Event: proof of North America’s mass stupidity and bad taste in TV, movies and music.
Scott Caan, showing some depth & some serious acting chops. Who knew? 5.0 looks like it will be another hit for CBS.
Is this good for Chuck? That’s the only one of these shows I care about. The Event was Meh and Lonestar was ok but my fiance didn’t like the two-timing aspect so we probably won’t watch it next week and I had to convince her to stay through the second half.
Doc – Any new NBC successes are bad for “Chuck.” If “The Event” and “Chase” stay roughly at these levels, even if “Chuck” also maintains… Not good. We’re several weeks from seeing the full story, though…
-Daniel
Just too much TV to watch last night. I watched Chuck and Hawaii Five 0 live, and loved them both.
I did DVR Lone Star and Castle, but I am not the type to just sit and watch four hours of TV in one night.
My DVR shows usually get watched at some point later in the week. Lone Star might have a lot of DVR views this week by others and might not be the bomb people are saying it is.
I really wish Hawaii Five 0 and Castle were not scheduled against each other. They are devouring each others fan bases. Many would watch both if they could, but have to pick one and DVR the other.
Hate to see either under 20 million viewers, but if they stay scheduled opposite each other, I doubt they will pull even 14 million each in per show weekly.
Hawaii Five 0 and Castle appeal to many fans who don’t like the usual police procedural, too bad they are competing for many of the same fans.
“Lone Star” was quite entertaining and I hope Fox give it a chance to grow. I have found a strong combination of dramas for Mondays: “House,” “Lone Star,” then “Hawaii Five-O.” Does anybody have numbers on the ESPN broadcast of the football game last night? I suspect that contest drew a large number of fans away from the dramas. I also suspect that both “House” and “Lone Star” will look much better once the DVR viewings are finally counted later this week.
It’ll be a shame when “Lone Star” gets canceled, and “The Event” is still on the air.
Hopefully, the ratings for “The Event” will severely dip now that overly hyped, promoted, and crappy pilot ep has debuted.
I LOVED GOSSIP GIRL…….didn’t you? It was beautiful…..and full of surprises!