TV Ratings:’Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Event’ hit and ‘Lone Star’ bombs as ‘Dancing’ rules Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 20, 2010.

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” returned on Premiere Monday in dominant form, but it’s the performance of five new shows that are sure to have the industry buzzing.

There was good news for NBC’s “The Event” and CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0,” which both built on their lead-ins and delivered strong returns. There was mixed news for NBC’s “Chase” and CBS’ “Mike & Molly,” which lost viewers, but still had solid debuts. And for FOX’s “Lone Star,” the most acclaimed network pilot of the fall, the news was only bad, as the show plummeted in the 9 p.m. hour.

For the night, ABC averaged a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. CBS was a close second with a 3.8 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 2.8 rating and FOX’s 2.7 rating followed. The CW was fifth with a 1.0 demo rating.

OVerall, ABC averaged an estimated 17.725 million viewers to go with an 11.3 rating/19 share. CBS’ 7.4/11 with 11.92 million viewers were second. NBC finished third with a 5.1/8 and nearly 8.4 million viewers on average, with FOX’s 4.3/7 and 7.3 million viewers taking fourth. The CW was fifth with a 1.3/2 and 2.01 million viewers.

ABC dominated the 8 p.m. hour with the 11th season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars,” which averaged 20.14 million viewers and a 4.6 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s “House premiere pulled in nearly 10.54 million viewers and a 4.1 demo rating for second. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” had a steady return with an average of nearly 8.56 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating. On NBC, “Chuck” had an average of 6.06 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, very much in line with the show’s usual performance. And on The CW, “90210” averaged 2.16 million viewers, up from its premiere last week.

“Dancing with the Stars” improved to just under 21.87 million viewers and a 5.3 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” (14.5 million viewers and a 4.8 demo rating) and “Mike & Molly” (12.24 million viewers and a 3.9 demo rating) were second. The premiere of “The Event” on NBC averaged 11.19 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating and improved at the half-hour, tremendous signs for the network. There were no tremendous signs for FOX’s “Lone Star,” which had an estimated 4.06 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating and dropped at the half-hour. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 1.87 million viewers, slightly up from last week.

“Hawaii Five-0” moved CBS into first in the 10 p.m. hour with an estimated 13.83 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating. ABC’s “Castle” premiere was second with 11.17 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating. While NBC’s “Chase” fell to 7.94 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating, it was nearly flat, half-hour to half-hour, which has to make NBC feel OK about its performance.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.