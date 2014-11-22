TV Ratings: ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘Shark Tank’ season highs lead Friday split

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 21, 2014.

Both “Shark Tank” and “Blue Bloods” drew big numbers on Friday as CBS won its regular overall victory and ABC controlled things in the key demographic.

CBS also got a boost from the biggest “Hawaii Five-0” audience since March. We'll pretend it's The Carol Burnett Effect.

It was also a season high in viewers for “Shark Tank,” which tied its season high in the key demo, despite the absence of a Carol Burnett guest appearance.

Among other Friday notables, it was an up week for “Grimm” and “Constantine,” while ABC's “Last Man Standing” and “Cristela” were down a hair.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS and NBC tied for second with a 1.3 key demo rating. There was a big drop to FOX's 0.6 key demo rating and to The CW's 0.5 key demo rating for Friday primetime.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.19 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/10 share for Friday night. ABC was second with 6.98 million viewers and a 4.4/8, followed by NBC's 5.545 million viewers and 3.5/6. FOX was third with 1.82 million viewers and a 1.2/2, holding off the 1.375 million viewers and 0.8/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – NBC won the 8 p.m. hour with 7.66 million viewers for “Dateline,” also winning with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and tied for second in the key demo with “Last Man Standing” (7.11 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Cristela” (5.29 million and a 1.0 key demo), compared to the 6.06 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for CBS' “The Amazing Race.” FOX's “MasterChef” encore averaged 2.39 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 1.57 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a repeat.

9 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 10 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. ABC's “Shark Tank” was second with 7.825 million viewers and won the night with a 2.0 key demo rating. NBC's “Grimm” finished third overall with 5.43 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX's “Gotham” encore averaged 1.25 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, compared to the 1.16 million viewers and 0.4 key demo rating for The CW's “America's Next Top Model.”

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.5 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, finishing second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20” won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating and finished second with 6.93 million viewers. NBC's “Constantine” averaged 3.54 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, both above last week's numbers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.