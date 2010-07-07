TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ cooks Fox another Tuesday win

The networks’ Fifth of July hangover ended Tuesday night, with all of the broadcasters save the CW showing a slight increase over last Tuesday’s numbers, after viewing was down across-the-board on Monday night as people came back from the long weekend.

Fox and won the night in adults 18-49 with a 3.1/10 rating and share for two hours of “Hell’s Kitchen.” NBC was in second in the demo with 2.7/8, but way ahead in total viewers, with 9.1 million to Fox’s 6.8. ABC started the night well, as usual, with “Wipeout,” then began to fall with “Downfall” and “Primetime: Family Secret” to a third-place demo finish at 1.8/5. CBS was fourth in the demo (but second in overall viewership) with a 1.4/4, and the CW dipped a percentage point from last week with a 0.3/1.

At 8, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 3.0/10 barely edged the 2.9/10 demo audience for “Wipeout.” An “NCIS” repeat on CBS drew a 1.7/6 (and drew 10.6 million viewers, the biggest audience of the hour), while NBC’s “Losing it with Jillian” trailed at a 1.2/4 in the demo. A CW “One Tree Hill” repeat got only a 0.3/1.

At 9, “Hell’s Kitchen” remained just barely in front with a 3.3/10 in the demo, ahead of the first hour of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” at 3.1/9. (“Talent,” like CBS’ dramas, does very well with older viewers, and handily won the hour in total audience at 11.1 million.) An “NCIS: LA” repeat (1.4/4) barely stayed ahead of ABC’s “Downfall” (1.3/4), while a “Life Unexpected” repeat on the CW (0.2/1) barely cracked 600,000 viewers.

With Gordon Ramsay off the air at 10, NBC took over with a 3.7/11 demo rating and 12.3 million viewers, compared to a 1.2/3 (and only 3.8 million viewers) for “Primetime” and a 1.0/3 (and 5.3 million) for a “Good Wife” repeat on CBS.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.