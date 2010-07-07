TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ cooks Fox another Tuesday win

Senior Television Writer
07.07.10

The networks’ Fifth of July hangover ended Tuesday night, with all of the broadcasters save the CW showing a slight increase over last Tuesday’s numbers, after viewing was down across-the-board on Monday night as people came back from the long weekend.

Fox and won the night in adults 18-49 with a 3.1/10 rating and share for two hours of “Hell’s Kitchen.” NBC was in second in the demo with 2.7/8, but way ahead in total viewers, with 9.1 million to Fox’s 6.8. ABC started the night well, as usual, with “Wipeout,” then began to fall with “Downfall” and “Primetime: Family Secret” to a third-place demo finish at 1.8/5. CBS was fourth in the demo (but second in overall viewership) with a 1.4/4, and the CW dipped a percentage point from last week with a 0.3/1.

At 8, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 3.0/10 barely edged the 2.9/10 demo audience for “Wipeout.”  An “NCIS” repeat on CBS drew a 1.7/6 (and drew 10.6 million viewers, the biggest audience of the hour), while NBC’s “Losing it with Jillian” trailed at a 1.2/4 in the demo. A CW “One Tree Hill” repeat got only a 0.3/1.

At 9, “Hell’s Kitchen” remained just barely in front with a 3.3/10 in the demo, ahead of the first hour of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” at 3.1/9. (“Talent,” like CBS’ dramas, does very well with older viewers, and handily won the hour in total audience at 11.1 million.) An “NCIS: LA” repeat (1.4/4) barely stayed ahead of ABC’s “Downfall” (1.3/4), while a “Life Unexpected” repeat on the CW (0.2/1) barely cracked 600,000 viewers.

With Gordon Ramsay off the air at 10, NBC took over with a 3.7/11 demo rating and 12.3 million viewers, compared to a 1.2/3 (and only 3.8 million viewers) for “Primetime” and a 1.0/3 (and 5.3 million) for a “Good Wife” repeat on CBS.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP