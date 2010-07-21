TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ tops ‘Talent’ as FOX splits Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, July 20, 2010.

“America’s Got Talent” performed well enough to help NBC win Tuesday overall, but the powerful talent show lost to FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” in the key young adult demos.

By the same note, ABC’s “Wipeout” beat “Hell’s Kitchen” in the key demographic, but “Downfall” was ABC’s downfall with young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating for the night, controlling the all-important demographic. NBC was a solid second with a 2.3 rating. ABC’s 1.7 rating and the 1.2 rating for CBS followed. The CW 0.3 rating was fifth.

Overall, NBC and CBS posted the same 4.9 rating/9 share, but NBC averaged 8.12 million viewers compared the the 7.35 million viewers for CBS. FOX was second with a 3.7/6, topping the 2.9/5 for ABC. The CW’s 0.6/1 was fifth.

CBS started the night in first overall with a 6.4/12 for a repeat of “NCIS.” ABC’s “Wipeout” was second with a 4.5/8 and won the hour in the key demo with a 2.9 rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was third overall with a 3.5/6 and close second in the demo. NBC’s “Losing It with Jillian” was fourth with a 2.5/5, as The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat claimed fifth.

NBC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 6.1/10 for “America’s Got Talent,” which also did a 2.7 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second overall and fourth in the demo. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” improved to a 3.8/6 and an hour-winning 3.2 demo rating. ABC’s “Downfall” had a 2.0/3 and a 1.2 demo rating. The CW trailed with a 0.5/1 for a repeat of “Life Unexpected.”

“America’s Got Talent” had a 6.1/11 in the 10 p.m. hour and improved to a 3.2 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was second, beating ABC’s “Primetime: Family Secrets,” which did a 2.2/4.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.