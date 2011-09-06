TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Bachelor Pad’ pace Labor Day Monday

09.06.11 7 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, September 5, 2011.
It was a somewhat sluggish Labor Day Monday in primetime, but even with slight declines across-the-board, recent patterns held as FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” dominated the night with young viewers ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” carried the night overall.
Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 2.0 rating, topping ABC’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.3 rating, while NBC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.2 rating for The CW trailed.
Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 5.34 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/6 share in primetime, with FOX’s 4.51 million viewers taking second. CBS was a close third with a 2.9/5 and 4.49 million viewers. NBC averaged a 2.4/4 and 3.71 million viewers for the night, while The CW’s 0.4/1 and 606,000 viewers trailed.
8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first, as “Bachelor Pad” averaged 5.94 million viewers overall and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 4.01 million viewers, nipping the 3.82 million viewers for CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” episodes. FOX was close behind with 3.19 million viewers for an encore of “Hell’s Kitchen.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 682,000 viewers.
9 p.m. – FOX grabbed the 9 p.m. lead with 5.83 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 for “Hell’s Kitchen.” That barely topped the 5.81 million viewers for ABC’s “Bachelor Pad,” which also posted a 1.8 key demo rating. Third went to CBS with 5.04 million viewers for “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” episodes, while NBC was fourth with 3.64 million viewers for “America’s Got Talent.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 531,000 viewers.
10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 4.61 million viewers to carry 10 p.m. for CBS. ABC’s “Castle” averaged 4.27 million viewers. Both procedural repeats easily beat NBC’s new “Children of 9/11” special, which averaged 3.47 million viewers and tied with CBS for the hourly lead with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

