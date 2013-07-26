TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ finale, ‘Big Brother’ results lead Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 25, 2013.

Another rising episode of “Big Brother” topped FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” finale in their head-to-head hour and helped CBS to an overall win, but FOX pulled out the nightly win among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, edging out CBS’ 1.7 rating in the key demographic for Thursday night. ABC was well back with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.28 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/7 share for Thursday primetime, topping FOX’s 3.3/6 and 5.43 million viewers. ABC was third with 4.69 million viewers and a 3.0/5, beating NBC’s 3.52 million and 2.4/4. The CW averaged 772,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.





8 p.m. – Repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.34 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” topped the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating and finished second with 5.2 million viewers. ABC was third with 3.82 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for “Wipeout,” which topped the 2.93 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Winner Is” repeat. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 848,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “Big Brother” led the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.83 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” rose to 5.66 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in its second hour. ABC’s “Motive” was steady with 4.655 million viewers for third and a 0.8 key demo rating for fourth, compared to the 3.78 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC’s “The Winner Is.” The CW averaged 695,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for a “Beauty and the Beast” repeat.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Rookie Blue” rose week-to-week in viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour with 5.58 million viewers, but stayed flat in second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Elementary” repeat was second with 4.685 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” averaged 3.85 million viewers and rose a hair with an hour-winning 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.