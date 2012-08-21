TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ leads FOX on Monday, while ‘Stars Earn Stripes,’ ‘Grimm’ drop

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 20, 2012.

Both “Grimm” and, particularly, “Stars Earn Stripes” were way down for NBC, helping FOX’s “Hotel Hell” and “Hell’s Kitchen” coast to easy Monday night wins in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.3 rating, beating ABC, CBS and NBC, which all averaged a 1.3 rating in the key demographic. The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating for Monday.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 5.665 million viewers and a 3.3 rating/5 share to win Monday primetime, topping the 3.3/5 and 4.96 million viewers averaged by CBS. NBC was third with a 2.7/4 and 4.38 million viewers, compared to the 2.9/5 and 4.13 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 528,000 viewers for Monday night.

[Note that ABC’s lineup looks like it had a strong night, rising across-the-board. That may have just a wee bit to do with preemptions for a Monday Night Football preseason game between the Patriots and Eagles in several markets, including Boston.]

8 p.m. – “Hotel Hell” was up a tiny amount from last week with 5.16 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, winning the 8 p.m. hour for FOX. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” averaged 4.815 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in second. NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” averaged 4.695 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 4.49 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls.” The CW’s repeat of “Remodeled” averaged 582,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” dropped week-to-week but still won the 9 p.m. hour with 6.17 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 5.37 million viewers for second and a 1.5 key demo rating for third. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” averaged 4.75 million viewers for third and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Stars Earn Stripes” was down significantly from last week’s premiere with 3.55 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. On The CW, a new “Remodeled” averaged 474,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 5.01 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour and finished second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Grimm” slipped to 4.895 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, though it obviously built on its lead-in and rose at the half-hour. ABC’s “Glass House” finale averaged 2.81 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.