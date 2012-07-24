TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘MasterChef’ cruise past ‘Bachelor Pad’ on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 23, 2012.

Without “The Bachelorette” as competition, FOX’s Monday culinary favorites had no trouble ruling the the ratings races in all key measures, with both “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” cruising” past “The Bachelor Pad” in all measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating for Monday night, far ahead of NBC’s 1.7 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, topping the 1.2 rating for ABC and The CW’s 0.3 rating.

Overall, FOX also finished in first, averaging an estimated 6.39 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/6 share for primetime. CBS was second with a 3.4/6 and 5.14 million viewers, with NBC’s 4.63 million viewers and 2.6/4 good for third. ABC was fourth with a 2.7/5 and 3.88 million viewers. The CW averaged 585,000 viewers and a 0.4/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Hell’s Kitchen” started primetime in first for FOX with 6.34 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” premiere was an unimpressive second with 4.8 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” averaged 4.36 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, compared to the 4.06 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “Fear Factor” repeat. The CW averaged 687,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for a repeat of “90210.”

9 p.m. – FOX’s “MasterChef” built on its lead-in to average 6.45 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats over “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 5.5 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, while ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” did 4.57 million and a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 4.49 million viewers and finished second with a 1.7 key demo rating in its first hour. The CW’s repeat of “Remodeled” averaged 482,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was the 10 p.m. hour’s top overall program with 5.57 million viewers for CBS, finishing second with a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” rose to 5.33 million viewers for a strong second and dominated the hour with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. On ABC, “The Glass House” averaged an anemic 2.28 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.