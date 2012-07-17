TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘MasterChef’ lead FOX to Monday wins

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 16, 2012.

FOX’s Gordon Ramsay double-dose of “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” easily won Monday night among young viewers and capitalized on apathy for ABC’s “The Glass House” to win Monday’s overall race (with an asterisk).

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating, far ahead of ABC’s 1.8 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.1 rating for CBS followed. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating for Monday night.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 6.27 million viewers and a 3.5 rating/6 share for Monday primetime, topping ABC’s 5.65 million viewers and 3.9/6. [Of course, ABC won both of the two hours it went head-to-head with FOX, so take the FOX win with a grain of salt.] CBS was third with a 3.3/6 and 4.87 million viewers, topping NBC’s 2.2/4 and 3.76 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 708,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.915 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday.]

8 p.m. – ABC’s “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” averaged 6.89 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour overall and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. “Hell’s Kitchen” was second overall with 6.23 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.6 key demo rating, both numbers rising against the ABC gabfest. NBC’s “Fear Factor” averaged 4.21 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, edging out the 4.12 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” on CBS. The CW’s “Batmobile: Justice on Wheels” special averaged 1.15 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating in its first airing and then 926,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating in an immediate encore.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All” remained first for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.275 million viewers and remained second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “MasterChef” averaged 6.305 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating, both also up from last week. CBS moved into third overall with 4.85 million viewers for repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly,” which stayed fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was fourth overall with 4.455 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “Remodeled” averaged 378,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 5.64 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “Hawaii Five-0.” ABC’s “The Glass House” slipped to 2.78 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in second, beating the 2.63 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for NBC’s “Grimm” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.