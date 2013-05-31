TV Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Mike & Molly’ lead Thursday as ‘Does Someone Have To Go’ drops

Fast National ratings for Thursday, May 30, 2013.

With “Does Someone Have To Go?” slipped in its second week, but “Hell’s Kitchen” helped FOX hold on to win Thursday among young viewers, with CBS still dominating overall with an assist from the delayed season finale of “Mike & Molly.”

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.5 rating for Thursday night, edging out CBS’ 1.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC was close behind with a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 0.8 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 rating in the key demo.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.94 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share for the night, topping ABC’s 3.5/6 and 5.34 million viewers. FOX was third with a 2.4/4 and 3.8 million viewers, with NBC’s 1.6/3 and 2.26 million viewers following. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.27 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS led the 8 p.m. hour overall with a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (9.03 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) and the “Mike & Molly” finale (7.79 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating). FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second with 4.99 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Wipeout” was third with 4.5 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 2.6 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s two episodes of “Save Me.” The CW drew 1.24 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for a repeat of “The Vampire Diaries.”

9 p.m. – A “Person of Interest” repeat won the 9 p.m. hour with 6.86 million viewers for CBS and also led with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Motive” was second with 5.67 million and a 1.2 key demo rating, down only a hair from last week’s time period premiere. FOX’s “Does Someone Have To Go” was third with 2.615 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, topping the 1.79 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” on NBC. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” repeat averaged 1.31 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Rookie Blue” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with 5.84 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Elementary” repeat was second with 5.55 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. NBC’s newly renewed “Hannibal” averaged only 2.39 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.