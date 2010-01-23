TV Ratings: ‘Hope for Haiti’ telethon fills Friday primetime

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 22, 2010.

Are you ready for the dullest Friday ratings ever?

All five networks aired the “Hope For Haiti” telethon for the first two hours of primetime on Friday, rendering all differences between channels essentially meaningless until the 10 p.m. hour.

For what it’s worth, NBC and ABC both averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, winning the night in the key demographic. CBS’ 0.9 rating and the 0.6 rating for FOX followed. The CW trailed with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 5.22 million viewers to go with a 3.4 rating/6 share. NBC’s 3.0/5 was a close second with CBS’ 2.7/.5 taking third. FOX finished fourth with a 1.1/2, with The CW’s 0.6/1 taking fifth.

In the 8 p.m. hour, ABC’s “Hope for Haiti” coverage did a 3.0/5, nipping the 2.9/5 for both CBS and NBC. FOX had a 1.1/2, while The CW’s 0.6/1 trailed.

ABC had a 3.0/5 for “Hope for Haiti” in the 9 p.m. hour as well. NBC’s 2.9/5 nd CBS’ 2.6/5 followed. FOX and The CW both stayed steady.

In the 10 p.m. hour, ABC got a 4.2/7 for “20/20,” which stood as the night’s most watched program and also won the hour in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” did a 3.2/6 for the hour, leaving CBS in third for the hour with a 2.7/5 for a “Medium” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.