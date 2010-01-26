TV Ratings: ‘House,’ ’24’ give FOX Monday wins

Fast National ratings for Monday, January 25, 2010.

A new episode of “House” and the time period premiere of “24” gave FOX strong demo ratings and also helped the network pull off an overall Monday win against CBS’ repeats.

ABC’s Monday offerings also got a boost against the CBS repeats.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.3 rating, beating the 3.6 rating for ABC in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 2.6 rating, with NBC’s 1.9 rating and the 1.0 rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 12.43 million viewers to go with a 7.4 rating/11 share, edging the 7.3/11 for ABC. CBS was third overall with a 5.9/9, leaving NBC’s 3.2/5 and the 1.4/2 for The CW to follow.

FOX started the night in first with an 8.5/13 for “House,” which also averaged a 5.2 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with a 7.1/11. NBC’s “Chuck” did a 4.1/6 overall and a 2.5 demo rating, both good for third. CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Accidentally on Purpose” repeats were fourth. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” had a 1.5/2 for fifth.

ABC moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 7.8/12 for “The Bachelor,” which also averaged a 4.3 demo rating. CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” repeats were a close second. FOX had a 6.4/10 for “24,” which finished third. NBC’s “Heroes” had a 2.7/4 for fourth, also doing a 1.9 demo rating. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” slipped to a 1.4/2 in its second airing.

“Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC, averaging a 6.9/12 and a 3.1 demo rating. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” did a 6.3/11 for second, with “The Jay Leno Show” coming in third for NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.