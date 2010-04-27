TV Ratings: ‘House,’ ‘Dancing’ pace ABC, FOX Monday split

04.27.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 26, 2010.
“Dancing with the Stars” helped ABC control Monday night in total viewers, while “House” pushed FOX to a demo win for the night.
While, “Chuck” and “One Tree Hill” both returned from absences to series-standard numbers.
Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 3.5 rating, topping the 3.3 rating for ABC. CBS was third with a 2.4 rating in the key demographic, better than the 1.7 rating for NBC. The CW’s 1.1 rating trailed.
Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 14.46 million viewers and a 9.5 rating/15 share. FOX was a distant second with a 6.1/9, with CBS’ 5.1/8 right behind. NBC finished fourth on the night with a 3.4/5, beating the 1.3/2 for The CW.
“Dancing with the Stars” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC with a 12.5/20. FOX’s “House” was second overall with a 6.6/10 and won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 4.1 rating. NBC’s “Chuck” had a 3.7/6 and a 2.1 rating in the demo, edging out CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” repeat and a new “Rules of Engagement.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” returned with a 1.3/2 and a 1.0 rating in the demo, in line with both the show’s averages this season and what “Life Unexpected” had been doing in the time period.
In the 9 p.m. hour, ABC stayed in first with “Dancing with the Stars” (14.2/22 and a 5.0 demo) and “Romantically Challenged” (6.7/10 and a 2.7 demo). “Romantically Challenged” lost over 1.5 million viewers from its premiere airing and lost in viewers and the demo to a repeat of “Big Bang Theory” on CBS. For the house, CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory” averaged a 6.4/10 for second. FOX’s “24” had a 5.5/8, while NBC’s “Trauma” did a 3.3/5. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” held onto its lead-in.
A repeat of “Castle” did a 5.6/10 to win the 10 p.m. hour for ABC, edging the 5.3/9 for CBS’ “CSI: Miami” repeat. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order” was third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

