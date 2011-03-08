TV Ratings: ‘House’ paces FOX on Monday, as viewers ignore ‘Event’ return

Fast National ratings for Monday, March 7, 2011.

Steady performances by “House” and “The Chicago Code” led FOX to a narrow primetime win on Monday against CBS repeats and ABC’s “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.”

Meanwhile, nobody cared about “The Event” when it went off the air in November and after weeks of promotion, nobody cared about the freshman thriller’s return.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, beating ABC’s 2.5 rating and CBS’ 2.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC was fourth with a 1.5 rating, beating the impressively low 0.2 rating for repeats on The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 9.295 million viewers to go with a 5.5 rating/9 share. ABC averaged a 5.6/9, but only 8.52 million viewers in second, nipping the 5.0/8 and 8.05 million viewers for CBS. NBC’s 4.3/7 and 6.62 million viewers finished fourth. The CW stayed fifth with repeats averaging 601,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – An hallucination-filled episode of “House” averaged 11.08 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX, basically identical to last week’s tally. ABC’s “The Bachelor” special averaged 9.6 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating for second, beating out CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” repeat and a new “Mad Love,” which averaged 6.85 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating. The first hour of “The Event” averaged 5.53 million and a series low 1.4 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “90210” hooked 714,000 viewers in fifth.





9 p.m. – ABC’s “Bachelor” special moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 10.29 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 9.72 million viewers and a 2.7 demo. [This week’s “Two and a Half Men” repeat, coming the same day as Charlie Sheen’s termination, was down by over 1.4 million viewers and 0.4 demo ratings points from last week’s repeat.] FOX’s “The Chicago Code” averaged 7.51 million viewers (down from last week) and held steady with a 2.1 demo rating in third. NBC’s second hour of “The Event” averaged 4.93 million viewers and held onto its 1.4 demo rating. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat averaged 487,000 viewers and a 0.2 demo.

10 p.m. – A new “Harry’s Law” averaged 9.4 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour for NBC, though it finished second with a 1.8 demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat was first in the demo with a 2.0 rating and second overall with 7.58 million viewers. ABC was third with 5.67 million viewers for a repeat of “Castle.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.