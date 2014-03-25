TV Ratings: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ rises pre-finale, while ‘Dancing’ and ‘Voice’ lead Monday

03.25.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Monday, March 24, 2014.

“Dancing with the Stars” and “The Voice” were both down week-to-week, but the hoofing and crooning competitions still helped ABC win Monday overall and NBC claim the crown among young viewers.

Monday's biggest notable was a big bump for the penultimate episode of CBS' “How I Met Your Mother,” which rippled through in gains for the rest of the network's lineup. 

In contrast, The CW saw a big audience decline for “The Tomorrow People,” which fell to “Beauty and the Beast” levels after last week's encouraging time period premiere.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.4 rating for Monday night, comfortably leading the key demographic. ABC was second with a 2.1 key demo rating, nipping CBS' 2.0 key demo rating, while FOX's 1.4 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, though, ABC scored a victory with an estimated 12.75 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/13 share for Monday, edging out the 12.11 million viewers and 7.4/12 for NBC. There was a big drop to CBS' 6.91 million viewers and 4.3/7, which was still well ahead of the 4.95 million viewers and 3.2/5 for FOX, while The CW averaged 870,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” started primetime in first overall with 14.03 million viewers, but in third with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second overall with 12.36 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.5 key demo rating. The second-to-last airing of “How I Met Your Mother” averaged 9.06 million viewers and won its half-hour with a 3.4 key demo rating, while “2 Broke Girls” slid to 7.33 million and a 2.3 key demo rating. FOX's “Bones” was up a little from last week with 5.73 million viewers and flat with a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “Star-Crossed” dipped to 943,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The second hour of “Dancing with the Stars” still led overall with 14.47 million viewers and moved up to second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” remained second with 12.93 million viewers and remained first with a 3.8 key demo rating. CBS was third with “Mike & Molly” (7.81 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) and “Mom” (7.36 million and a 1.9 key demo). Like its lead-in, FOX's “The Following” was up a hair with 4.18 million viewers and flat with a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “The Tomorrow People” drooped to 797,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Blacklist” dominated the 10 p.m. hour with 11.03 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, well in front of the 9.76 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for ABC's “Castle.” CBS' “Intelligence” averaged 4.96 million and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

