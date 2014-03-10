TV Ratings: Huge ‘Resurrection’ premiere leads ABC to surprising Sunday split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 9, 2014.
ABC's relentless promotion of the midseason drama “Resurrection” paid off in a surprisingly huge debut on Sunday night, combining with “Once Upon a Time” and a boosted “Revenge” to help the network win the night among young viewers.
“Resurrection” had the second-biggest overall premiere for any new drama this year, behind only CBS' preview airing of “Intelligence” out of “NCIS.” That didn't work so well. It was the top midseason drama among young viewers since the 2012 launch of “Smash.” That also didn't work so well. The key difference is that unlike those two premieres, “Resurrection” was effectively a self-starter, building dramatically on its lead-in.
Overall, CBS got a bounce-back performance from “The Amazing Race: All-Stars” and an hour-winning return from “The Mentalist” to win the night in total viewers.
Sunday's other major notable was FOX's premiere of “Cosmos.” The Seth MacFarlane-produced update on Carl Sagan's classic space-centric miniseries launched simultaneously on 10 networks on Sunday and FOX is expected to have overall numbers in a couple hours. The on-network component did reasonably well and was FOX's top show overall, but it ran into the unexpected “Resurrection” buzzsaw in the 9 p.m. hour. The FOX portion of “Cosmos” did top “Resurrection” among men 18-34.
[UPDATE: The 10-network premiere numbers for “Cosmos” are in. Including FOX and the nine satellite airings, “Cosmos” averaged a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 8.5 million viewers.]
All of these optimistic numbers bely the normal declines associated with the start of Daylight Savings Time, which reliably lowers primetime TV usage in its first week or two.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.2 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX's 1.7 key demo rating was second, just ahead of the 1.6 key demo rating for CBS. NBC's 1.1 key demo rating finished fourth for the night.
Overall, though, CBS averaged 9.47 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/10 share for Sunday primetime, beating ABC's 7.66 million viewers and 4.6/8. NBC was third with 4.75 million viewers and a 3.1/4, topping the 4.095 million viewers and 2.4/4 for FOX.
7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 10.61 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” NBC's “Dateline” was second with 4.7 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” catch-up episode averaged 4.38 million viewers for third and a 1.2 key demo rating for second. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “Bob's Burgers” (2.12 million and a 0.9 key demo) and “The Simpsons” (2.65 million and a 1.2 key demo).
8 p.m. – “The Amazing Race: All-Stars” averaged 8.43 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS, coming in third with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. The return of “Once Upon a Time” averaged 7.27 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating, comfortably up from the show's December finale audience. NBC's “Dateline” rose to 6.3 million viewers for third and a 1.3 key demo rating in fourth. On FOX, episodes of “The Simpsons” (3.725 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Family Guy” (4.49 million and a 2.2 key demo) finished fourth overall and second in the key demo.
9 p.m. – “Resurrection” stormed out of the gates with 13.31 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC, ranking as Sunday's top show in both major measurements and in all female demos. [“Resurrection” grew at the half-hour in all measures.] CBS' “The Good Wife” was second with 8.91 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX's portion of the “Cosmos” launch averaged 5.79 million viewers for third and a 2.1 key demo rating for second, with full numbers coming in an hour or so. NBC's encore of “The Voice” averaged 3.92 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for fourth.
10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.94 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Revenge” was up from its last original airing with nearly 6.5 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.9 key demo rating. [A lot of that “Revenge” growth was “Resurrection”-boosted, with the 10:30 half-hour falling to 5.76 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo.] NBC's “The Voice” encore averaged 4.06 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I’m fairly shocked at how well Resurrection did in all measures. I thought at best the show would hold on to whatever modest numbers it got from its lead-in, Once Upon A Time. At worst, I thought it would be DOA – a fair assumption, given how badly ABC’s new shows have done this year outside of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Seems like that ubiquitous marketing campaign, from the Oscar telecast to this very site, was worth the money after all. Americans love the living dead in all forms … unless they happen to speak French.
Now, obviously, Resurrection could crater in the coming weeks, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it does. But this morning, Paul Lee has to be doing backflips in his office. He may have saved his job, or at least assured that he won’t get completely devoured at the next Press Tour.
Actually, I take that last line back. He still has Mixology to answer for.
I’m surprised at the Resurrection’s numbers too. I wonder how it managed to build on it’s lead-in.
“Resurrection” was effectively promoted. I thought the ads were heavy-handed and oppressive, but they were aiming for emotion, which is never the right way to reach *me*. It is, however, the right way to reach a wide audience. ABC ran those ads exhaustively across all day parts, with the Oscars and during its Thursday hits. You couldn’t be unaware of the show, if you watched ABC at all. I give ABC credit, obviously, for pushing the message.
-Daniel
Yea, those ads during the Oscars, especially, were total winners. After seeing them, I was sure this would at least get a sampling. No they weren’t subtle but subtle is not something you aim for when you’re trying to bring in an audience. The fact that it grew in its second half hour is really encouraging for the show going forward.
Jared K..french well then you have to watch the original “The Returned” available on Netflix streaming.ABC is selling me this carbon copy of a french miniseries as something new..I pass nothing new under the sun ..sorry ABC try again
Gabriel, the French line was a reference to The Returned (I’ve seen it, and it’s a far superior show to Resurrection). The Returned and Resurrection may have similar premises, but they have nothing to do with one another. Resurrection is based on a book (coincidentally called “The Returned”, but again, no connection) while The Returned is based on a movie called “They Came Back”. My point was that far more people likely watched Resurrection last night than have seen The Returned on either Sundance or Netflix. I’d wager that the casual American TV viewer doesn’t even know that The Returned exists.
Even if The French series were in English it would bomb on an American network. With its glacially-slow pace, all-pervading creepiness and somberness, and colorless color palette, it would make Mind Games seem like a big ratings hit by comparison.
Curious as to what Cosmos numbers will end up being (total numbers across all platforms). Personally, I recorded a re-run of it at 12 on NatGeo channel. 9pm was so, so cluttered this week.
“The FOX portion of “Cosmos” did top “Resurrection” among men 18-34.”
Typical dude-bros.
Heh.
-Daniel
I don’t really watch ABC anymore since I ditched Modern Family and SHIELD and didnt watch much of the Oscars but still felt bombarded with ads for this
If this holds, does Paul Lee still keep his job?
I enjoyed the show, what there was of it. I have never watched a TV program that had so many commercials. For a premier, I thought they would go easy on the commercials. It is hard to feel the suspense when the show keeps getting interrupted. I won’t be watching Resurrection again.
Lenore
Good for Resurrection. I was really looking forward to my year-end review where I would get to tout Lucky 7 as ABC’s second-highest rated new drama.
I liked Resurrection, felt like they did a good job promoting it, and am happy it got good numbers. I don’t understand the theory out there that you can only like Resurrection or The Returned, since they are different enough tonally that I didn’t once think of The Returned while watching the show. Both shows are good.
