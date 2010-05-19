TV Ratings: ‘Idol,’ ‘Glee’ keep FOX on top on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 18, 2010.

For the second straight week, overall Tuesday ratings very slightly favored CBS, but with “American Idol” and “Glee,” FOX still pulled in the biggest audience and the best demos for the night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX did a 5.7 rating, identical to last week in the key demographic. ABC and NBC both did a 3.0 rating to take second, while CBS fell to a close fourth with a 2.9 rating. The CW’s 0.6 rating was a distant fifth.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 14.32 million viewers and a 9.0 rating/15 share, while FOX did an 8.6 rating/13 share and averaged 14.95 million viewers. ABC was second with a 6.1/10, with NBC’s 4.6/7 taking fourth. The CW trailed with a 0.8/1.

FOX started the night in first with a 10.3/16 and a 6.6 demo rating for “American Idol,” down very slightly from last week. CBS’ “NCIS” was also down from last week with a 9.7/15. Some of those viewers went to ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which was up to an 8.5/13 overall, but still finished fourth in the demo. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was a distant fourth overall, but finished third in the demo. The season finale of “90210” had a 1.0/2 and a 0.8 demo rating for The CW.

CBS moved into first overall with a 9.4/15 for “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the 9 p.m. hour. FOX’s “Glee” had a 6.9/11 for second and won the hour with a 4.8 demo rating. The penultimate episode of “Lost” finished third overall with a 6.1/9 and second with the demo with a 4.1 rating. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was fourth with a 5.5/9. The CW’s repeat of “Life Unexpected” was fifth.

“The Good Wife” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with a 7.9/14. NBC’s “Parenthood” was a distant second with a 4.0/7 and won the hour with a 2.6 demo rating. ABC’s “V” season finale had a 3.8/6 and tied with CBS in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.