TV Ratings: ‘Idol,’ ‘Glee’ return lead FOX Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 13, 2010.

An oddball 88-minute episode of “American Idol” improved slightly from last week and gave a big lead-in to the first part of the return of “Glee,” carrying FOX to yet another easy Tuesday ratings win.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.8 rating, far ahead of the 2.0 rating for NBC and ABC’s 2.9 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.7 rating and the 0.6 rating for The CW followed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 18.78 million viewers to go with a 10.9 rating/17 share. CBS was a distant second with a 6.4/10, holding off the 6.0/10 for ABC. NBC finished fourth with a 4.8/8. That left The CW in last with a 0.8/1.

FOX kicked the night off in first with an 11.0/18 for “American Idol,” which did a 6.8 demo rating, both numbers up from the 8 p.m. hour last week. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” results show was second with an 8.5/14. The “Idol” boost probably had something to do with CBS’ “NCIS” going back to a repeat with a 7.1/12. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was fourth overall, but second in the key demo for the hour. The CW’s “90210” was fifth with a 1.0/2.

FOX won the 9 p.m. hour easily, but figuring out what did what is a challenge. The first half-hour was 28 minutes of “Idol” and two minutes of “Glee” and did a 12.9/20 and a 7.9 demo rating. The second-half-hour was all “Glee” and held onto an 8.6/13 and a 5.9 demo rating. The musical-comedy’s second half was measured outside of FOX’s normal primetime, so those results will be available later. Also in the 9 p.m. hour, CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second. ABC’s “Lost” and NBC’s “Biggest Loser” posted a 5.6/9, with “Lost” holding the advantage in total viewers and the demo. The CW’s season finale of “Melrose Place” had a 0.7/1 and will probably be a series finale.

Overall, CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” won the 10 p.m. hour, but it finished third in the demo. The hour’s demo winner was NBC’s “Parenthood,” which had a 4.2/7 overall and a 2.5 demo rating. ABC’s “V” continued its slide and did a 3.8/6 overall and a 2.3 rating in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.