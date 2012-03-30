TV Ratings: ‘Idol’ rises, ‘Touch’ falls, ‘Community’ is steady on a tough Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, March 29, 2012.
You’d have thought it was a sweeps period there was so much ratings action on Thursday night.
After a couple weeks away, “The Big Bang Theory” returned to strong numbers and joined forces with “Person of Interest” and “The Mentalist” to give CBS a primetime win on Thursday. However, despite that competition, “American Idol” actually rose and even with a big drop for “Touch,” FOX claimed victory among young viewers.
Among other Thursday notables: NBC’s “Community” remained stable against the new “Big Bang Theory,” which has to be a good sign. ABC’s “Missing” fell for the second straight week, which has to be a bad sign. And “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Secret Circle” also dropped against the enhanced competition, meaningless for the former, but certainly not encouraging for the latter.
For the night, FOX averaged a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49, edging out CBS’ 3.2 rating in the key demographic. [CBS and FOX tied in the key demo for the 8-to-10 portion of primetime.] There was a massive drop to NBC’s 1.3 rating and to ABC’s 1.2 rating and finally to The CW’s 0.9 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 13.04 million viewers and an 8.1 rating/13 share, topping FOX’s 7.4/12 and 12.2 million viewers. Again, there was a huge drop to third place with ABC averaging 4.91 million viewers and a 3.4/6, but still beating the 2.0/3 and 3.105 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 1.85 million viewers and a 1.3/2 for the night.
8 p.m. – “American Idol” started primetime in first with 15.27 million viewers and a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 for its weekly results show. CBS was second with “The Big Bang Theory” (13.64 million viewers and a 4.5 key demo rating, far below its last original airing) and the return of “Rules of Engagement” (8.82 million and a 2.8 key demo rating). ABC’s “Missing” was third overall with 7.715 million viewers and fourth with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC was a distant fourth overall, but third in the key demo with “Community” (down with 3.63 million viewers, but steady with that 1.7 key demo rating) and “30 Rock” (3.2 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating). “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.36 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” let CBS take over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 14.41 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s lost over 2.5 million viewers from last week and averaged 9.13 million and a 2.8 key demo rating (still looking good compared to what “The Finder” was doing post-“Idol”). ABC’s repeat of “Grey’s Anatomy” was third with 4.21 million viewers and fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC followed with a repeat of “The Office” (2.6 million and a 1.2 key demo) and a new “Up All Night” (2.95 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “The Secret Circle” averaged only 1.34 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” averaged 13.48 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating to dominate the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. The return of “The Mentalist” also took a big bite out of NBC’s “Awake,” which averaged only 3.13 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, which was a series low, but still better than the 2.81 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for a repeat of “Private Practice” on ABC.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Before coming back from hiatus, had Community ever been NBC’s highest rated show in a night?
TheJoshBaker – I wouldn’t want to say for sure, but I doubt it.
-Daniel
I wonder if 30 Rock is in a more precarious position than Community now. It has to be more expensive, given the talent, and its low numbers seem to have carried over from the 8pm timeslot.
John – “30 Rock” is a stupid 8 p.m. hour show, which NBC always knew before and is being reminded of now. To some degree, NBC has to treat “30 Rock” the way a cable network would view a low-rated show that still brings Emmy prestige. Good for buzz, can’t worry about the ratings.
-Daniel
I’ve given up on Missing. It’s not very good. But then parts of it remind me of Ringer, which is somehow still on the air.
Fox should of kept The Chicago Code. Touch Ratings will drop but not enough to get canceled. The audience won’t return for season 2.
NBC needs to renew Awake and give Wednesday Comedy Bent a season 2 sampling. The only way they can turn things around now. Is to get their core audience to trust their brand. They need to invest more time in their innovative and better executed shows than spending more money on new ones. NBC need to prove that some of their new show have continuity.
George – What does “Touch” have to do with FOX canceling a lower rated show that aired on a different night?
And you’re underestimating how low those ratings are for both “Awake” and “Bent.” NBC has gotten its audience to trust its brand with multiple seasons of “Parks & Recreation” and “Community,” which would have been canceled any place else and with three bonus seasons of “Chuck.” And NBC has already renewed “Smash” and “Grimm,” just on the basis of showing sparks of audience life and therefore guaranteed at least some schedule continuity. “Bent” unfortunately hasn’t shown any sparks, nor has “Awake.” Of course, because of the sheer amount of dead weight NBC could theoretically shed, it’s possible that a “Bent” or “Awake” could get a pity “We have to fill the space somehow” renewal. We’ll see…
-Daniel
There’s no chance that NBC renews Awake. It will probably be sub 1.0 by as early as next week.
Unfortunately there is nothing that NBC can do to save Awake. It has lost half its audience from the premiere. If it had just held steady we would be awaiting a renewal announcement.
Fox is starting to have issues with continuity. Terra Nova was horrible. I don’t watch Bones or House. I’ve pretty much fallen off the New Girl wagon. Alcatraz just didn’t live up to the hype. Now Touch does have much going for it without Kiefer Sutherland Performance. Shawn Ryan show us in final two episodes what how much deeper he was going to go with The Chicago Code. Now I guess ABC is gets to be the lucky one.
I think NBC definitely deserves some blame for the way they’ve handled “Bent” which could help justify a return, but I highly doubt that will happen. It’s a shame since I’ve really enjoyed that and “Awake.”
Any chance a show like Awake could be reworked and picked up by a basic cable network? Such a great concept and cast, but would have to really dumb itself down to get high network numbers. Why don’t show like this shop themselves to cable first? Anyone could have predicted its failure on NBC.