TV Ratings: ‘Idol’ rules, CBS splits and ‘Melrose Place’ return tanks

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 9, 2010.

On a busy Tuesday night, we saw “American Idol” dominate its hour, CBS still eke out a split for the night, “Melrose Place” tank in its return to The CW and “Parenthood” droop in its second airing.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 5.6 rating, comfortably beating the 3.4 rating for CBS and the 2.9 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.4 rating was fourth, with The CW’s 0.7 rating trailing.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 16.78 million viewers and a 10.4 rating/17 share. FOX was second with an 8.7/14 and an average of 15.22 million viewers. NBC’s 4.6/8 was a distant third, beating the 3.9/6 for ABC in fourth. The CW’s 1.0/2 was fifth.

FOX started the night in first with a 12.7/20 for “American Idol,” which also had an 8.2 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS” had a 12.0/19 for second. The first hour of NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with a 4.4/7. ABC’s “Lost” encore was fourth. The CW’s return of “90210” had a 1.2/2 and a 0.8 demo rating, both on the low side for the already renewed drama.

CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with a 10.3/16 for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Lost” was second overall with a 5.6/9 and won the hour with a 4.2 rating in the key demo, both up from last week when “Idol” was two hours. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” had a 5.5/9 for third. An encore of “Glee” on FOX was in line with the show’s average for new originals thanks to that “Idol” bump. The CW’s “Melrose Place” returned with a 0.9/1, under 1.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo. Those aren’t good numbers for “Melrose Place,” not that they require interpretation.

“The Good Wife” won the 10 p.m. hour with a 9.0/16 and also took the key demo with a 2.8 rating. With a 4.0/7 and a 2.6 demo rating, NBC’s “Parenthood” was down by roughly 2 million viewers and 0.5 demo points in its second airing. That’s also not good. Meanwhile, ABC’s “The Forgotten” limped off with a 3.3/6 in what will probably be its final airing.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.