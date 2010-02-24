TV Ratings: In Round 3, “American Idol” topples the Olympics

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010.

Last Tuesday night, it was “American Idol” beating the skates off of NBC’s Olympics coverage. Then, last Wednesday, the Olympics ended a six-year “American Idol” winning streak.

This Tuesday, the start of the “American Idol” Top 24 performances, it was “American Idol” reclaiming its advantage overall and a substantial advantage in the key demo.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged an 8.9 rating, easily topping the 5.4 rating for NBC in the all-important demographic. ABC’s 2.6 rating was third, with CBS falling to fourth with a 1.9 rating. The CW’s 0.3 rating trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 23.96 million viewers to go with a 13.3 rating/20 share for the night. NBC was a solid second with a 12.6/19, though NBC’s average viewership of 21.2 million was way back. CBS moved up to third overall with a 5.9/9, beating the 4.0/6 for ABC. The CW’s 05/1 trailed.

FOX began the night in first with the opening hour of “American Idol” doing a 13.0/20 and an 8.7 rating in the demo. NBC’s Olympics coverage was second with an 11.4/17. CBS finished third with a 7.2/11 for an “NCIS” repeat,” which more than doubled up ABC’s repeat of last week’s “Lost.” The CW’s “90210” repeat had a 0.6/1 to trail.

“American Idol” stayed in first at 9 p.m. with a 13.6/20 and a 9.1 demo rating for FOX. NBC’s Olympics closed the gap with a 13.1/19 and a 5.6 demo rating. ABC’s new “Lost” had a 5.8/8 and a 4.6 rating in the demo, up slightly from last week. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was a very close third. The CW’s repeat of “Melrose Place” did a 0.3/0. Yes, it averaged a “0” share.

NBC moved into first at 10 p.m. with a 13.1/22. CBS’ “The Good Wife” repeat was second. ABC’s new “The Forgotten” had a 3.4/6 for third, though it topped CBS in the key demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.