TV Ratings: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ leads Christmas Eve for NBC

12.25.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Monday, December 24, 2012.
The Jimmy Stewart classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” continued to hold its place as a holiday favorite, sweeping Christmas Eve across its full three-hour broadcast and leading NBC to a Monday ratings win.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.5 rating, easily topping the key demographic for Monday. ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.6 and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 5.62 million viewers and a 3.1 rating/7 share for Monday night. CBS was second with 4.17 million viewers and a 2.6/5. ABC averaged a 1.8/4 and 3.39 million viewers, doubling FOX’s 0.9/2 and 1.63 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 724,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – “It’s a Wonderful Life” averaged 4.92 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour for NBC. ABC’s encores of “Prep & Landing” and “Shrek the Halls” averaged 3.43 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, nipping the 3.3 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for two “How I Met Your Mother” repeats on  CBS. FOX’s repeats of “Raising Hope” averaged 1.65 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating in fourth, topping the 808,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for “Christmas Is Here Again.”
9 p.m. – NBC’s airing of “It’s a Wonderful Life” was up to 5.7 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour. CBS moved up to second with 4.42 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly.” ABC’s “Shrek the Third” averaged 3.32 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for third. Two more repeats of “Raising Hope” averaged 1.615 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating on FOX. The CW’s “Christmas Is Here Again” and “Second Star To The Left” averaged 640,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The closing hour of “It’s a Wonderful Life” averaged 6.22 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 4.78 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shrek the Third” was third with 3.42 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.0 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

