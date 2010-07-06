TV Ratings: Jake/Vienna reunion on ‘The Bachelorette’ can’t fight holiday ratings slump

Jake and Vienna’s awkward “Bachelorette” interview helped keep ABC on top of the Monday ratings, but the show and the rest of primetime, were victims to ratings erosion on the last night of a three-day holiday weekend.

In adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 2.4/7 rating and share, down 11 percent from a week ago in spite of all the hype about Jake and Vienna returning for a he-said/she-said argument about the end of their fake relationship. CBS’ repeats finished in second place with a 1.8/5, NBC drew a 1.5/4, while Fox’s repeats struggled at 0.9/3 and CW repeats barely showed a pulse a 0.2/1.

In total audience, ABC averaged 7.8 million viewers and a 5.1/9 rating and share, CBS 6.9 million and 4.4/8, NBC 3.9 million and 2.4/4, Fox 3.1 million and 1.8/3 and the CW 622,000 viewers and 0.4/1.

In the 8 o’clock hour, “The Bachelorette” (which didn’t get to Jake and Vienna until later) averaged 5.5/10 in household and share, followed by CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother”/”Rules of Engagement” pairing combining for a 3.3/6, a “Lie to Me” repeat on Fox at 2.2/4, NBC’s “Persons Unknown” at a 2.0/4 and a CW “90210” repeat at 0.5/1.

At 9, “The Bachelorette” perked up a bit to 6.4/11, while CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “Big Bang Theory” combined for 5.2/9, the first hour of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” got a 2.3/4, a “Good Guys” repeat on Fox got a 1.5/3 and a “Gossip Girl” repeat dipped to 0.3/1.

“Last Comic Standing” actually won the 10 o’clock hour in the demo race, but finished third in overall viewership to a “CSI: Miami” repeat on CBS (4.7/8) and “True Beauty” on ABC (3.5/6).



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.