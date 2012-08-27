TV Ratings: Jets-Panthers preseason action carries NBC Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 26, 2012.

A lackluster NFL preseason game between the Jets and Panthers delivered very little drama, but it still carried NBC to easy Sunday wins in all key measures.

Several other networks were also boosted by long-running sports events on Sunday.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.5 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was second with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by CBS’ 1.4 key demo rating and the 0.9 rating for ABC.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.695 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/8 share, beating the 4.1/7 and 6.4 million viewers for CBS for Sunday primetime. FOX was third with a 4.04 and 2.4/4, followed by ABC’s 2.1/4 and 2.38 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS won the 7 p.m. hour overall with 8.43 million viewers (somewhat golf-inflated) for “60 Minutes,” which finished tied for third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. A repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.34 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating on ABC. NBC’s “Madden NFL 13 Pigskin Pro-Am” was third with 4.33 million viewers and second with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s football-inflated repeats of “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 4.11 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 8 p.m. hour with the start of the Jets-Panthers game, which averaged 8.715 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Big Brother” averaged 7.32 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” averaged 3.87 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping the 3.23 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

9 p.m. – The NFL preseason game averaged 9.585 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating in its second hour for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “The Good Wife” was a distant second overall with 4.34 million viewers and third with a 0.8 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” were second with a 1.9 key demo rating and third with 4.14 million viewers. ABC’s repeat of “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” drew 2.3 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC’s football closed primetime with 8.15 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist” averaged 5.51 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, tied with ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” in the demo, but way ahead of the 2.67 million viewers for the “EM:WLE” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.