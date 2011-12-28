TV Ratings: Kennedy Center Honors, ‘NCIS’ repeat carry CBS on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 27, 2011.

A repeat of “NCIS” got CBS’ Tuesday off to a strong start and while the network’s broadcast of The 34th Annual Kennedy Center Honors wasn’t particularly popular with young viewers, the network held on to win the night.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.4 rating, nipping the 1.3 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC and FOX tied with a 0.8 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 rating.

Overall, CBS had a far wider margin, averaging 9.75 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime. ABC was a distant second with a 3.2/5 and 5.14 million viewers, which was also far ahead of NBC’s 1.8/5 and 2.66 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.5/3 and 2.46 million viewers, while The CW averaged a 0.6/1 and 945,000 viewers.

[Univision actually tied CBS for the 18-49 crown with a 1.4 rating and averaged 3.38 million viewers for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime comfortably in first with 12.53 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “NCIS.” ABC’s repeats of “Last Man Standing” averaged 5.89 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for second. NBC’s “Biggest Loser: Where Are They Now?” special averaged only 3.13 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 2.18 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for FOX’s “Glee” repeat. The CW aired a movie called “Keith,” allegedly starring Elisabeth Harnois and Jesse McCartney, and averaged 1.02 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS’ Kennedy Center Honors telecast averaged 8.51 million viewers to still win the 9 p.m. hour, but only averaged a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for second. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” won the hour in the key demo with a 1.3 rating and finished a distant second with 4.40 million viewers. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” special averaged 2.82 million viewers to edge out the 2.735 million viewers for FOX’s “New Girl” and “Raising Hope” repeats. The CW’s “Keith” averaged 867,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – The Kennedy Center Honors averaged 8.19 million viewers to still win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, but the broadcast averaged only a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” repeat somehow averaged a 1.1 rating in the key demo and finished second with 5.2 million viewers. NBC’s “Parenthood” repeat was third with 2.03 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.