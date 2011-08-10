TV Ratings: ‘Kitchen,’ ‘Talent’ split Tuesday for FOX, NBC

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 9, 2011.

For the third straight week, “Hell’s Kitchen” carried FOX to a Tuesday win among young viewers, while “America’s Got Talent” gave NBC an easy Tuesday win overall.

It’s of some note that with “Hell’s Kitchen” rising slightly each week and “America’s Got Talent” falling slightly each week, FOX’s advantage in the advertiser-friendly demo has been growing, while NBC’s advantage in total viewers has been dwindling.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating for the night, beating NBC’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.5 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS followed. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 8.92 million viewers and a 5.3 rating/9 share to win the night. CBS averaged a 5.4/9, but ranked behind NBC with 8.18 million viewers. FOX was a distant third with 6.205 million viewers and a 3.6/6, beating the 2.7/5 and 4.72 million viewers for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 665,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 2.94 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for the night, beating The CW. Then again, Telemundo and Ion also handily topped The CW for the night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime off in first overall with 10.24 million viewers for “NCIS.” FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was second overall with 6.34 million viewers and first among adults 18-49 with a 2.7 rating. ABC’s “Wipeout” was third overall with 6.11 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 1.9 rating. NBC’s “It’s Worth What?” averaged 4.44 million viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, down slightly from last week. On The CW, “90210” averaged 761,000 viewers.

9 p.m. – NBC moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 11.15 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for the first hour of “America’s Got Talent.” CBS was second overall with 8.065 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” FOX’s “MasterChef” averaged 6.07 million viewers for third and finished second with a 2.5 key demo rating (tightening the dwindling demo gap with “AGT”). ABC’s “Take The Money & Run” averaged 4.68 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, down a tiny bit from last week. On The CW, “Shedding For The Wedding” averaged 570,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” averaged 11.16 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating to keep NBC in first for the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Mentalist” was second with 6.22 million viewers. ABC’s “Combat Hospital” slipped to 3.38 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.