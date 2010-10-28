TV Ratings: Lackluster World Series opener helps FOX win Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, October 27, 2010.
Pundits have been afraid that the World Series between the Giants and Rangers would be the lowest-rated on record and certainly preliminary numbers are far below last year’s audience.
No matter, though. Game One of the World Series carried FOX to ratings wins on Wednesday night.
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.5 rating, comfortably ahead of the 3.0 rating for CBS. ABC’s 2.7 rating was a close third. NBC, which aired mostly repeats, had a dismal 1.3 rating for the night, which only barely beat The CW’s 1.1 rating.
Overall, FOX averaged 14.47 million viewers and an 8.6 rating/14 share. CBS’ 7.1/12 and 11.81 million viewers finished second, with ABC’s 5.0/8 and 7.94 million viewers in third. NBC was fourth with a 3.3/5 and 4.91 million viewers, beating the 2.47 million viewers and a 1.6/3 for The CW.
8 p.m. — The beginning of World Series action between San Francisco and Texas gave FOX an estimated 15.37 million viewers and a 4.6 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. The game took a bite out of “Survivor: Nicaragua,” which slipped to an estimated 11.63 million viewers and a 3.4 demo. ABC’s “The Middle” and “Better with You” had strong weeks and averaged 8.59 million viewers. NBC’s “Undercovers” limped to 5.41 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating in fourth. On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” was fifth with 2.775 million viewers.
9 p.m. — In the 8 p.m. hour, viewers favored “Criminal Minds” over baseball, as the CBS drama averaged 13.94 million viewers. FOX’s Giants-Rangers coverage was second overall with 13.56 million viewers and won the hour in the demo with a 4.4 rating. ABC’s “Modern Family” (13.07 million viewers and a 5.1 demo rating) and “Cougar Town” (8.26 million viewers and a 3.3 demo) were both up for the week. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 4.82 million viewers. A new “Hellcats” on The CW averaged 2.16 million viewers in fifth.
10 p.m. — With FOX’s baseball officially off-the-clock in the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “The Defenders” came out on top with 9.86 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating. ABC’s “The Whole Truth” was second with 4.56 million viewers, barely edging the 4.49 million viewers for NBC’s “Law & Order: Los Angeles” repeat.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Dan, where can we find numbers for cable, Terriers in particular?
LJA: Cable ratings come out later in the day and are pretty much piecemeal, i.e. if the cable networks have something they’re proud of, we get the numbers, but otherwise, we don’t.
Trust me, you don’t want to see the ratings for “Terriers.” If the show gets brought back, it will be 100% because FX executives (and critics and a tiny number of fans) love the show and 0% because of any change in the ratings…
-Daniel
The 5th inning was probably the best inning in any game this year. Shame no one watched. F%*& the East Coast.
No one cares about Texas, or the West Coast….too bad for you. Obviously the east coast rules. Unless you have at least Philly, New York, Boston, etc playing, the ratings are going to be bad.
The game did very good numbers. I don’t know what people are talking about. Everyone expected it to be down from last year, but the numbers were still very solid and if you take into account the 3+ million in NY who couldn’t watch, the numbers are damn good. They still beat Game One of the NBA Finals. The only sport in this country that beats MLB still is the NFL. MLB is doing very well, it’s as popular as ever. People who are putting a negative spin on these numbers are idiots.
Jeff – Thank heavens, then, that I put no negative spin on the numbers! They are, indeed, *far* below last year’s numbers. The game did, indeed, lose in total viewers to “Criminal Minds” overall and to “Modern Family” in the 18-49 demographic.
None of that is spin.
What *you* did is put positive spin on the numbers. I’m not saying you’re not entitled to. [Though comparing World Series ratings to the annual embarrassment of NBA Finals ratings is silly. The Game One *also* did better than the Stanley Cup. WOO!!!]
But everything in this ratings story is spin-free.
-Daniel
Sorry, I didn’t just mean you. I meant a lot of people reporting on this as well. Just saying the numbers are down really doesn’t tell the story. Relatively speaking, they’re actually pretty good and have the potential to be very good if this series goes 6 or 7 games.