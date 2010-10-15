TV Ratings: Live ’30 Rock’ rises on Thursday, but ‘Bang,’ ‘Mentalist’ carry CBS

Fast National ratings for Thursday, October 14, 2010.

NBC got a big 8 p.m. boost from a live “30 Rock” and a themed “Community,” but those stunts weren’t enough to dethrone CBS from its position atop the key Thursday night ratings races.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.3 rating, beating out the 2.9 rating for ABC in the key demographic. NBC at least moved out of its usual fourth place position in the demo, doing a 2.4 rating to nip FOX’s 2.3 rating. The CW’s repeats did a 0.7 demo rating.

Overall, CBS won easily, averaging an estimated 13.53 million viewers to go with an 8.3 rating/14 share. ABC’s 5.4/9 and 8.14 million viewers came in second, with FOX taking third with 7.38 million viewers and a 4.5/7. The CW was fifth with a 1.2/3 and 1.86 million viewers.





8 p.m. — CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” (12.47 million viewers and a 4.1 demo) and “$#*! My Dad Says” (10.14 million, 3.1 demo) controlled the 8 p.m. hour, with both shows rising from last week in the demo and “$#*!” rising in viewers. FOX’s “Bones” was second overall with 9.48 million viewers and a tied for second in the demo with a 2.6 rating. NBC’s “Community” (4.8 million and a 2.2 demo) and “30 Rock” (6.67 and a 3.0 demo) were both notably up, taking third overall and cumulatively tying for second in the demo. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat was fourth with 4.17 million viewers, topping the 2.01 million viewers for The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat.

9 p.m. — After plummeting to new lows last week, CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” got a big viewer bump to 14.26 million and finished second for the hour in the demo with a 3.1 rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was second overall with 11.98 million viewers and won in the demo with a 4.5 rating. NBC’s “The Office” (7.31 million, 3.7 demo) and “Outsourced” (5.42 million, 2.5 million), were both up from last week in viewers, but while “The Office” rose in the demo, “Outsourced” was only steady. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 5.27 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Nikita” trailed.

10 p.m. — The “CSI” bump also helped bring “The Mentalist” to a strong 15.02 million viewers, the night’s best, and an hour-winning 3.3 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with 8.265 million viewers. And even with the rest of its lineup rising, NBC’s “The Apprentice” averaged 3.72 million viewers for a distant third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.