TV Ratings: ‘Lost’ premiere up, FOX’s ‘Idol’ still dominates

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 2, 2010.

There were a lot of individual things of note regarding Tuesday night’s ratings.

The premiere of the sixth and final season of “Lost” was up from last year’s premiere, giving big late-evening numbers to ABC. NBC’s attempts to blunt the “Lost” impact by shifting “The Biggest Loser” back an hour only yielded lower ratings for “The Biggest Loser.”

Of course, it was still FOX and “American Idol” carrying the night, but only among adults 18-49, as CBS’ new procedurals won the night in overall ratings (albeit not in total viewers). CBS kinda-nearly winning an “American Idol” night? See. Lots of notable aspects to Tuesday.

Among adults 18-49, FOX still won the night with a 6.4 rating, with ABC’s 5.1 rating a close second in the key demographic. CBS’ 3.5 rating and the 3.0 rating for NBC were also respectable performances. The CW’s 0.3 rating trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 16.06 million viewers to go with a 9.9 rating/10 share. FOX had a 9.3/14, but averaged 16.86 million viewers. ABC’s 6.4/10 and the 4.9/8 for NBC followed. The CW’s 0.5/1 trailed.

FOX started off in first with a 13.3/20 for “American Idol,” which averaged 24.44 million viewers and an 8.9 demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS” was second with an 11.4/17. ABC got a good audience from a “Lost” clip show, which did a 5.8/9 and a 4.1 demo, just behind the demo for “NCIS.” NBC’s repeat of “The Biggest Loser” was fourth. The CW’s “90210” repeat had a 0.6/1 for fifth.

In the 9 p.m. hour, CBS moved into first with a 10.9/15 for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” ABC’s “Lost” had a 6.9/11, with nearly 12.42 million viewers and a 5.7 demo rating, winning the hour. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” had a 5.8/9 for third. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” did a 5.4/8 and had a 3.9 demo rating, second on the hour. The CW’s “Melrose Place” repeat was fifth.

CBS stayed in first overall at 10 p.m. with an 8.4/14 for “The Good Wife,” lower than recent airings. ABC’s “Lost” slipped to a 6.5/11 and 11.75 million viewers, but still won the hour in the key demo with a 5.5 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was stead with the previous hour, finishing third overall and second in the key demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.