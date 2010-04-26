TV Ratings: ‘When Love Is Not Enough’ tanks, but CBS splits Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 25, 2010.

A dismal performance by the telefilm “When Love Is Not Enough” meant that even after dominating the early evening, CBS was only able to split Sunday with ABC.

Among adults 18-49, ABC won the night with a 2.3 rating, edging out the 2.2 rating for both FOX and NBC in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.8 rating was fourth for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.015 million viewers to go with a 5.7 rating/9 share. ABC’s 5.3/9 was a close second. NBC finished third with a 3.9/6, leaving FOX’s 2.8/5 in fifth.

CBS started the night in first with a 7.1/13 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with a 4.2/8, but won the hour in the key demo with a 1.7 rating. NBC finished third with “Dateline,” which topped the 1.6/3 for a new “‘Til Death” and a “Simpsons” repeat on FOX.

“The Amazing Race” did a 6.3/10 in the 8 p.m. hour, also adding a 3.1 demo rating for CBS. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” repeat was second, topping the 3.3/5 for NBC’s “Minute to Win It.” FOX’s new “Simpsons” and a “Cleveland Show” repeat finished fourth overall with a 3.2/5, but delivered a 2.6 demo rating for second on the hour.

ABC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 7.0/11 and a 3.3 demo rating for “Desperate Housewives.” CBS’ “When Love Is Not Enough” was second overall with a 4.5/7, but did only a 1.2 demo rating, fourth for the hour. Yes, that’s a 1.2 demo rating for a telefilm with Winona Ryder and Barry Pepper. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was a close third and actually beat CBS in viewers. FOX’s “Family Guy” repeat and a new “American Dad” wad fourth overall with a 3.5/5, but second in the demo.

“Brothers & Sisters” had a 5.7/10 to give ABC the 10 p.m. hour overall. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with a 5.2/9, but won the key demo with a 3.3 rating. CBS’ telefilm was third for the hour overall and a distant third in the demo.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.