TV Ratings: Low ‘Bachelorette’ finale leads ABC Monday, while NBC’s ‘Ninja’ rises

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 28, 2014.

ABC's finale for “The Bachelorette” was far below last summer's “Bachelorette” finale and was barely up from last week's installment, but the three-hour telecast lit season highs anyway and led ABC to Monday wins in all key measures.

Other Monday notables saw “Under the Dome” stabilize among young viewers (but dip overall), FOX's “MasterChef” drop a hair, NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” continue its summer charge and “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” premiere to decent numbers.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 2.0 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC and FOX averaged a 1.8 key demo rating for second on the night, far ahead of CBS' 1.1 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC averaged an estimated 7.66 million viewers and a 5.1 rating/9 share for Monday primetime. NBC was second with 5.37 million viewers and a 3.0/5, compared to CBS' 3.3/6 and 5.02 million viewers. FOX's 2.8/5 and 4.825 million viewers finished a close fourth. The CW averaged 783,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” started primetime in first overall with 7.28 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “MasterChef” won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating and finished second with 5.56 million viewers. The premiere of “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” was third with 4.59 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for NBC, comfortably topping the 4.01 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” on CBS. The CW's broadcast of something called the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards averaged 848,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The finale of “The Bachelorette” rose to 7.81 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for ABC, tying for first with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” also did a 2.0 key demo rating and finished second overall with 5.69 million viewers. Repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 4.495 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for CBS, compared to the 4.09 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX's “Hotel Hell.” The second hour of The CW's alleged awards show averaged 717,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose” averaged 7.9 million viewers and again tied for the hour lead with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Under the Dome” was second with 6.57 million viewers and finished third with a 1.5 key demo rating. “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 5.83 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for NBC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.