TV Ratings: Low ‘Bachelorette’ finale leads ABC past TWC-dampened CBS on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 5, 2013.

The lowest-rated finale in the history of “The Bachelorette” still helped carry ABC to easy wins on Monday night, at least in part because CBS’ “Under the Dome” limped to series lows amidst the ongoing Time-Warner Cable carriage dispute.

Among adults 18-49, ABC dominated Monday night with a 2.6 rating, easily beating CBS’ 1.6 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by the 0.7 key demo rating for FOX and The cW’s 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, ABC also won comfortably with 8.67 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/9 share for Monday night, well ahead of the 4.1/7 and 6.27 million viewers averaged by CBS. NBC averaged 3.54 million viewers and a 2.1/3, with FOX averaging a 1.1/2 and 1.75 million viewers. The CW drew only 564,000 viewers and a 0.4/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – The first hour of the “Bachelorette” finale led the 8 p.m. hour for ABC with 8.35 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 4.87 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls” drew 3.89 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating on CBS, beating the 1.88 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “Raising Hope” on FOX. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat drew 712,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” was up to 9.33 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” repeats averaged 4.71 million viewers for second and tied for second with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “Get Out Alive” was up from last week with a 1.3 key demo rating and 3.8 million viewers, while FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.62 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW’s new “The Breaking Pointe” averaged only 415,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating, doing a zero share both overall and in the key demo.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” hit series lows, but still won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.2 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose” averaged 8.33 million viewers for second and tied for the lead with a 2.5 key demo rating. NBC’s new “Siberia” averaged 1.94 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.