TV Ratings: Low launches for ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘90210’ as CBS wins Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 13, 2010.

CBS won Monday night with repeats, as The CW’s season premieres of “90210” and “Gossip Girl” both came in well under last year’s launches.

For the night, CBS averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, beating the 1.6 rating for ABC in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for NBC followed. The CW’s 0.9 rating was fifth.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.8 million viewers to go with a 4.5 rating/7 share. ABC’s 3.4/6 and the 3.3/5 for NBC were next. FOX finished fourth with a 2.8/4, while The CW’s 1.2/2 was fifth.

CBS won the 8 p.m. hour overall with a 3.9/6 for a new “Bachelor Pad.” CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement” were second overall with a 3.6/6 and won the hour with a 1.8 demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent” was a close third, beating the 2.5/4 for FOX’s “House” repeat. On The CW, the season and time period launch for “90210” had a 1.3/2, averaging 1.98 million viewers (compared to over 2.41 million for last year’s premiere) and a 0.9 demo rating.

In the 9 p.m. hour, CBS’ “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” repeats had a 5.3/8 and a 2.4 demo rating. ABC’s “Bachelor Pad” was second with a 3.9/6, staying ahead of NBC’s “AGT” repeat. FOX’s new “Lie to Me” was fourth with a 3.1/5. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” had a 1.2/2, slipping in viewers to 1.866 million (compared to over 2.5 million for last year’s premiere) and a 1.0 demo rating.

A “CSI: Miami” repeat had a 4.5/7 and a 1.8 demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Dateline” had a 3.0/5 for second, beating ABC’s “Dating in the Dark.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.