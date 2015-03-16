TV Ratings: ‘Madam Secretary,’ ‘Once Upon a Time’ lead Sunday split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 15, 2015.

“Once Upon a Time” dipped from last week, but still led ABC to a Sunday primetime win among young viewers, while “60 Minutes” and “Madam Secretary” helped CBS build up a huge overall lead and coast to victory in total viewers.

Nearly everything was down on Sunday, including FOX's “Last Man on Earth,” which remained the network's most watched show on Sunday, only by a hair, but also helped FOX to a second place finish in the key demo.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.4 rating for Sunday night, edging out FOX's 1.3 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a close third with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 0.8 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.48 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share for Sunday, comfortably topping primetime. ABC was second, far back, with 5.5 million viewers and a 3.4/6. NBC averaged 4.18 million viewers and a 2.6/4, topping the 3.095 million viewers and 1.8/3 for FOX for the night.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 11.19 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” was second for the 7 p.m. hour with 6 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. An encore of “The Voice” averaged 2.63 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for NBC, compared to FOX's “The Simpsons” repeat (2.47 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo) and a new “Bob's Burgers” (2.27 million and a 1.0 key demo rating).

8 p.m. – “Madam Secretary” averaged 11.18 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, finishing third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was second with 5.83 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC's “The Voice” encore was third with 4.06 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX was second in the key demo and fourth overall with new episodes of “The Simpsons” (3.61 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2.99 million and a 1.4 key demo).

9 p.m. – “The Good Wife” averaged 8.8 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS and finished third with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Secrets and Lies” was second with 5.34 million viewers and second with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC's “Escape” was third with 4.87 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX won the hour in the key demo and finished fourth overall with “Family Guy” (3.54 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Last Man on Earth” (3.69 million and a 1.5 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – “Battle Creek” closed CBS' overall sweep with 6.74 million viewers, finishing third with a 0.8 key demo rating. NBC's “Escape” averaged 5.16 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for second. ABC's “Revenge” was fourth with 4.83 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.