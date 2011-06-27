TV Ratings: ‘Marriage Ref’ return helps NBC split Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 26, 2011.

The long-delayed return of “The Marriage Ref” couldn’t retain the numbers of an “America’s Got Talent” repeat, but it still won its hour among young viewers and kept NBC split an extremely sluggish summer Sunday.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.4 rating, nipping the 1.3 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS’ 0.9 rating and the 0.8 rating for ABC followed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.47 million viewers to go with a 3.6 rating/6 share to win the night. NBC was second with a 2.9/5 and 4.75 million viewers, just ahead of the 2.7/5 and 4.23 million viewers for ABC. FOX trailed with a 1.5/3 and 2.58 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 6.99 million viewers for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with 4.74 million viewers and won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 1.0 rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with nearly 3.7 million viewers, leaving FOX in fourth with 1.505 million viewers for “American Dad” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

8 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” gave the 8 p.m. hour to CBS overall with 4.92 million viewers. NBC’s repeat of last week’s “America’s Got Talent” averaged 4.67 million viewers for second and tied FOX for first in the key demo with a 1.3 rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 3.905 million viewers for third, beating the 2.8 million viewers for “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” on FOX.

9 p.m. – NBC took over first for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.045 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for another hour of “America’s Got Talent.” CBS’ “Undercover Boss” averaged 4.76 million viewers, beating the 4.23 million viewers for ABC’s “Castle.” FOX was fourth overall with “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” which averaged 3.43 million viewers overall and finished second in the key demo with a 1.7 rating.

10 p.m. – “CSI: Miami” averaged 5.205 million viewers to in the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS. NBC’s “Marriage Ref” premiere averaged 4.57 million viewers for second overall and averaged a 1.6 rating in the key demo to win the hour. Amazingly, that’s almost identical to the number of viewers who watched the last new “Marriage Ref” episode back in May 2010, though it’s down in the key demo from that Thursday airing. ABC’s “Body of Proof” trailed with 4.03 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

