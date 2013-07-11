TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ lead a busy Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 10, 2013.

On a busy Wednesday night, “America’s Got Talent” helped lead NBC to victory overall, but “MasterChef” still led FOX to the top among young viewers.

Among other primetime notables: CBS’ “Big Brother” was up week-to-week but couldn’t give the finale of “American Baking Competition” a boost; ABC’s “The Lookout” hit series lows; And NBC’s “Camp” got an OK sampling courtesy of “AGT,” but with a big drop at the half-hour, the prognosis isn’t so strong for Week 2.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, just ahead of the 1.8 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.4 key demo rating, beating ABC’s 0.7 and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 7.305 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/8 share to lead Wednesday night. FOX averaged a 3.2/5 and 5.26 million viewers, compared to the 3.2/6 and 4.95 million viewers for CBS on Wednesday. ABC averaged a 1.9/3 and 2.77 million viewers, with The CW averaging a 0.8/1 and 1.03 million viewers.

8 p.m. – NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore led the 8 p.m. hour with 6.21 million viewers and finished third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Big Brother” averaged 5.85 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for second, rising double-digits from last week’s Wednesday show. FOX’s “MasterChef” won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating and finished a close third with 5.21 million viewers. ABC’s repeat of “The Middle” (3.34 million and a 0.7 key demo) and the series finale of “Family Tools” (2.55 million and a 0.6 key demo) followed. The CW’s repeat of “Arrow” averaged 1.18 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – In its time period premiere, a new “America’s Got Talent” dominated the 9 p.m. hour with 10.48 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. FOX’s “MasterChef” was second with 5.32 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. The finale of “American Baking Competition” averaged 4.7 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating on CBS, topping the 2.53 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Neighbors” on ABC. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 888,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – NBC’s “Camp” led the 10 p.m. hour with 5.22 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, but the splits — 6.02 million and a 1.8 key demo for the 10 p.m. half-hour and 4.42 million and a 1.3 key demo for the 10:30 — there’s some murkiness going forward. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was second with 4.29 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, beating the 2.825 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for ABC’s “The Lookout.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.