TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ lead the usual Wednesday split

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, August 21, 2013.

Wednesday night played out according to recent form: “America’s Got Talent” helped NBC easily win the night overall, while “MasterChef” gave FOX a relatively easy win among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.7 rating for Wednesday night, beating the 1.4 ratings for both CBS and NBC in the key demographic. There was a drop to ABC’s 0.8 key demo rating and to the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 6.15 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/ 7 share for Wednesday, topping the 3.6/6 and 5.48 million viewers for CBS. FOX was third with a 2.6/4 and 4.18 million viewers, with ABC’s 2.1/4 and 3.12 million viewers right behind. The CW averaged 1.095 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.48 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Wednesday night.]





8 p.m. – “Big Brother” started primetime in first for CBS with 6.31 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, rising from last week’s Wednesday show. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was second with 5.83 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” repeats averaged 3.59 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 2.9 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX’s “MasterChef” encore. The CW’s repeat of “Arrow” averaged 1.3 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for NBC with 9.18 million viewers, but stayed second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “MasterChef” was second with 5.46 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.3 key demo rating, expanding its key demo margin-of-victory from last week. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat was third with 4.41 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 2.86 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Neighbors.” The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 891,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” averaged 5.68 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Camp” dropped from last week but finished second with 3.44 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “The Lookout” averaged 2.9 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.