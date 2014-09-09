TV Ratings: ‘MasterChef,’ football-skewed ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale lead Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 8, 2014.

A two-hour block of “MasterChef” led FOX to a Monday night victory among young viewers, while ABC is celebrating series highs for “Bachelor in Paradise,” winning the night overall.

ABC is trumpeting those “Bachelor in Paradise” numbers, but also acknowledging that the numbers are fundamentally bunk, with the network no doubt receiving a rather huge boost from NFL preemptions in New York and Detroit.

In short, don't expect “Bachelor in Paradise” to remain anywhere near these numbers when Final Live+Same Day figures come in.

When it comes to other, less inflated, numbers, after last week's Labor Day-generated low, CBS' “Under the Dome” bounced back to its regular levels, as did NBC's season finale for “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.8 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and NBC were second with a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 1.2 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 5.67 million viewers and a 3.8 rating/6 share for Monday primetime, edging out CBS' 5.57 million viewers and a 3.7/6. FOX was a close third with a 3.3/5 and 5.42 million viewers, while NBC's 2.8/5 and 4.77 million viewers came in fourth. The CW averaged 1.25 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – ABC's inflated “Bachelor in Paradise” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 6.83 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Mom” averaged 5.48 million viewers for second and a 1.2 key demo rating for third. FOX's “MasterChef” was a close third with 5.31 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC's season finale for “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” averaged 3.83 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The CW's two “Whose Line Is It Anyway? repeats averaged 1.42 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Football-boosted “Bachelor in Paradise” retain its hold on first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 6.54 million viewers and finished second for the hour with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's second “MasterChef” hour finished second with 5.53 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 4.785 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for third, topping the 4.675 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for a pair of “Two and a Half Men” repeats. That left The CW trailing with 1.08 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for a new “America's Next Top Model.”

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” closed primetime in first overall with 6.55 million viewers, beating the 5.685 million viewers for NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” finale, but NBC averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 to beat the 1.4 key demo rating for CBS. ABC's “Shark Tank” repeat averaged 3.64 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.