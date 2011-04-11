TV Ratings: Masters bump helps lift CBS to easy Sunday wins

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 10, 2011.

The exciting conclusion to the Masters gave CBS an early primetime bump, but even without that minor demo hike, the network still would have won Sunday thanks to “Undercover Boss,” “The Amazing Race” and more.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.6 rating, beating FOX’s 2.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC was a close third with a 2.0 rating, with ABC’s 1.9 rating right behind in fourth.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 11.19 million viewers to go with a 6.7 rating/11 share. ABC was second with a 4.6/7 and just under 7.2 million viewers. NBC’s 3.8/6 and 6 million viewers beat the 2.5/4 and 4.34 million viewers for FOX.

7 p.m. – The Masters ran just under 15 minutes into the 7 p.m. hour and boosted CBS’ “60 Minutes” to 13.1 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was a distant second with 6.63 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating for a repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” NBC’s “Dateline” finished third with 4.46 million viewers, topping the 2.72 million for a repeat of “The Cleveland Show” and a new “American Dad” on FOX.

8 p.m. – CBS stayed on top in the 8 p.m. hour with “The Amazing Race” (and a bit of “60 Minutes” in much of the country), which averaged 10.725 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” is slipping, averaging 9.14 million viewers and a 2.3 demo rating. FOX’s new episodes of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged just under 4.5 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating for third, beating the 3.48 million viewers and 1.2 demo rating for NBC’s “America’s Next Great Restaurant.”

9 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” (and a bit of “The Amazing Race”) averaged 10.71 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was second overall with 7.31 million viewers and third in the key demo with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” was third overall with 6.585 million viewers and fourth with a 1.8 demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and second in the demo with new episodes of “Family Guy” (6.61 million viewers and a 3.3 demo) and “The Cleveland Show” (4.99 million and a 2.4 demo rating).

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first overall with the 10.235 million viewers for “CSI: Miami” (and a little “Undercover Boss”), but second with a 2.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” was up to 8.88 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating in its second hour. ABC’s second hour of “Brothers & Sisters” was third with 6.43 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the place of live events.